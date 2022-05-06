Second-ranked Brandon Valley used late rallies in each game to complete a sweep of Yankton in club high school baseball action on Friday.
In the opener, Brandon Valley scored three runs in the seventh to claim an 8-5 victory.
Austin Reiter doubled and singled, driving in three, for Brandon Valley. Nick Hokenstad also had two hits. Ayden Spicer and Matt Brown each had a hit in the victory.
Drew Ryken, Lucas Kampshoff, Dylan Prouty, Connor Teichroew and Landen Loecker each had a hit for Yankton.
Brown, the second Lynx pitcher, picked up the win in relief of Trey Sejnoha, who struck out 10 in his 4 1/3 innings of work. Teichroew, who pitched the final three innings in relief, took the loss.
In the nightcap, a five-run seventh lifted the Lynx to a 5-1 victory.
Spicer had three hits, and Cole Frisbie and Hokenstad had two hits each for Brandon Valley. Brown, Reiter and Nate Meyers each had a hit in the victory.
Samuel Kampshoff doubled and singled, and Jack Halsted had two hits for Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff doubled. Mac Ryken had the other Bucks hit.
Nick Lohr picked up the win in relief of Aiden Zerr, who struck out five in his 5 1/3 innings of work. Lucas Kampshoff took the loss in relief of Joe Gokie, who struck out seven in his six innings of work.
Yankton, 9-5, hosts Rapid City Central on Sunday. The doubleheader starts at 11 a.m.
Vermillion 13, BAH 1
BERESFORD — Jack Kratz went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI as Vermillion downed Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 13-1 in club high school baseball action on Friday.
Jake Jensen and Reece Proefrock each doubled for Vermillion.
Matthew Vassar and Kalub Bickett each had a hit for BAH.
Tim Dixon pitched four shutout innings, striking out four, for the win. Ben Burbach struck out three in the fifth. Joseph Anderson took the loss.
BAH travels to Parkston on Monday.
Centerville 7, SFR Frosh 3
CENTERVILLE — Centerville claimed a 7-3 victory over the Sioux Falls Roosevelt freshmen in club high school baseball action on Friday.
Travis Hybertson had a pair of doubles for Centerville. Aiden Bobzin had two hits and three RBI. Ethan Bobzin also had two hits. Logan Bobzin, Luke Knight and Miles Eide each had a hit in the victory.
Knight pitched three innings, striking out five, for the win.
Centerville travels to Dakota Valley on Sunday.
