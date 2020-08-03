The Yankton Fury Black saw their run in the Northern Nationals girls’ softball tournament end with a 12-6 decision to Brookings Outlaws on Saturday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
Payton Moser had two hits to lead Yankton. Camryn Koletzky, Olivia Binde, Lucy Yost and Mikayla Humpal each had a hit.
Binde took the loss.
Wolfpack 8, Fury Black 0
The River City (North Dakota) Wolfpack built an early lead on the way to an 8-0 victory over Yankton Fury Black in the Northern Nationals girls’ softball tournament on Saturday.
Olivia Binde, Emma Eichacker, Emma Herrboldt and Payton Moser each had a hit for Yankton.
Lydia Yost took the loss, striking out three in her two innings of work.
Fury Black 7, Fusion Synergy 5
Yankton scored in the top of the seventh and two more in the top of the eighth to claim a 7-5 victory over Fusion Synergy in the Northern Nationals girls’ softball tournament on Saturday.
Mikayla Humpal had two hits to lead Fury Black. Emma Herrboldt had a double and two RBI. Emma Eichacker, Olivia Binde, Lydia Yost and Chloe Vander Tuig each had a hit.
Taylor Duncan doubled and singled, and Kaylee Olson had two hits for Fusion Synergy. Ava Tobin, Kylie Reisenweber and Zoe Devries each had a hit.
Lydia Yost pitched two innings of shutout relief for the win. Whitney Portner took the loss, also in relief.
Monday
Viborg-Hurley 9, Fury Hornets 8
HURLEY — Viborg-Hurley edged the Yankton Fury Hornets 9-8 in girls’ softball action on Monday.
Madison Girard had three hits, and Taylor Hamburg had a triple and a single for Yankton. Tori Hansen and Quincy Gaskins each had two hits. Mia Donner, Hailey Schulte and Andrea Miller each had a hit in the effort.
Girard took the loss, striking out 10 in the seven-inning contest.
Sunday
Fury Fire 13, Diamonds Elite 1
VERMILLION — The Yankton Fury Fire rolled past Diamonds Elite 13-1 in girls’ softball action on Sunday.
Jenna Cox posted two doubles and a single to lead Yankton. Lucky Mason and Brenna Steele each doubled and singled. Kelsey O’Neill, Lainie Keller, Kara Klemme and Emma Heine each had two hits. Hannah Christopherson and Ellie Wiese each had a hit in the victory.
Ellie Wiese picked up the win.
Brookings 5, Fury Red 1
VERMILLION — Brookings jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings to claim a 5-1 victory over Yankton Fury Red in girls’ softball action on Sunday in Vermillion.
Camryn Zoeller had two hits for Yankton. Regan Garry, Brooklyn Townsend and Izzy Wintz each had a hit.
Grace Behrns took the loss, striking out six.
Tri-State 12, Fury Fire 8
Tri-State surged past the Yankton Fury Fire 12-8 in girls’ softball action on Sunday.
Lainie Keller posted a home run and a double for Yankton. Kelsey O’Neill had a triple and a single. Jenna Cox doubled and singled. Lucky Mason doubled, and Kara Klemme and Emma Heine each had a hit in the effort.
Ellie Wiese took the loss.
Fury Red 1, Tri-State 1
VERMILLION — Each team scored a run in the sixth inning of a 1-1 tie between Yankton Fury Red and the Tri-State Titans in girls’ softball action on Sunday in Vermillion.
Tori Vellek went 3-for-3 to lead Yankton. Brooklyn Townsend had a pair of hits. Annika Gordon and Camryn Zoeller each doubled. Grace Behrns and Olivia Girard each had a hit in the effort.
Regan Garry pitched for Yankton, striking out nine in the six-inning contest.
Saturday
Fury Red 16, BV Outlaws 0
VERMILLION — Yankton Fury Red scored early and often to claim a 16-0 victory over the Brandon Valley Outlaws in girls’ softball action on Saturday.
Annika Gordon went 2-for-3 with a triple and four runs scored to lead Yankton. Regan Garry doubled and singled, driving in five. Brooklyn Townsend and Camryn Zoeller each doubled. Tori Vellek had a hit and three RBI. Paige Hatch, Grace Behrns, Izzy Wintz and Olivia Girard each had a hit in the victory.
Behrns pitched three shutout innings, striking out three, for the win.
Cyclones 9, Fury Red 3
VERMILLION — Cyclones scored in each of the four innings to claim a 9-3 victory over Yankton Fury Red in girls’ softball action on Saturday.
Tori Vellek and Camryn Zoeller each doubled, with Zoeller driving in two runs, for Yankton. Regan Garry added a hit.
Garry took the loss, striking out six in the four-inning contest.
BV Outlaws 7, Fury Fire 5
VERMILLION — The Brandon Valley Outlaws edged Yankton Fury Fire 7-5 in girls’ softball action on Saturday.
Jenna Cox had two hits and Lucky Mason doubled for Yankton. Emma Wiese, Lainie Keller, Emma Heine and Hannah Christopherson each had a hit.
Ellie Wiese took the loss.
Fury Red 4, Fury Fire 3
VERMILLION — Yankton Fury Red scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to claim a 4-3 victory over Yankton Fury Fire in girls’ softball action on Saturday.
Paige Hatch had two hits for Fury Red. Brooklyn Townsend doubled. Annika Gordon, Hannah Sailer and Grace Behrns each had a hit.
Kelsey O’Neill had two hits, and Lucky Mason and Brenna Steele each doubled for Fury Fire. Jenna Cox, Lainie Keller and Hannah Christopherson each had hit.
Behrns picked up the win, striking out five in the six-inning contest. Emma Wiese took the loss.
