Mount Marty’s Ashinee George earned top honors in the pentathlon on the opening day of the Mount Marty Open track and field meet, Friday at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse in Yankton.
George scored 2,855 points, finishing well ahead of Midland’s Cienna Womack (2,492). MMU’s Maddison Doren was third with 2,425 points.
George won the 60-meter hurdles (9.67), high jump (4-11 1/2) and 800 (2:42.80). Doren won the long jump with a mark of 15-10 1/4. Northwestern’s Lindsey Craig won the shot put (33-4) before withdrawing from the pentathlon.
On the men’s side, Mount Marty’s Seth Wiebelhaus scored 2,503 points in the opening four events to rank third after the first day of the men’s heptathlon.
Dakota State’s Treshawn Roberts (2,682) is in first, followed by Northwestern’s Ben Thelander (2,600).
Treshawn Roberts (43-8 1/2) won the shot put, with Thelander winning the high jump (6-2 3/4) and long jump (20-10). Dakota State’s Caleb Roberts won the 60-meter dash in 7.48 seconds.
The heptathlon concludes this (Saturday) morning, with the 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and 1,000-meter run. Those events will be held in the morning, along with several events for high school athletes, beginning at 9:55 a.m.
The main college portion of the meet begins at 1 p.m., with running events beginning at 2 p.m.
