ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria built an early lead and held on for a 9-3 victory over Canistota-Freeman in 16-under baseball action on Thursday.
Easton Miller had two hits for Canistota-Freeman. Evan Scharberg, Jackson Donlan, Tannen Auch and Riley Gall each had a hit for the Sticks.
Donlan took the loss, with Miller pitching two innings of shutout relief.
Canistota-Freeman 9, Alexandria 5
ALEXANDRIA — The Canistota-Freeman Sticks scored four runs in the top of the first and didn’t look back, claiming a 9-5 victory over Alexandria in 14-under baseball action on Thursday.
Tayden Kerrigan went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI, and Tannen Auch went 3-for-3 with two RBI for the Sticks. Oliver Waltner and Justin Escobar each had a pair of hits. Riley Gall, Hunter Nankival and Domani Butler each had a hit in the victory.
Gall pitched three innings, striking out three, for the win. Waltner struck out six in two innings of relief.
Elk Point-Jefferson 15, Dakota Valley 14
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Elk Point-Jefferson outlasted Dakota Valley 15-14 in 14-under baseball action on Thursday.
Blake Trudeau went 3-for-4 for Elk Point-Jefferson. Dawson Fullekamp doubled and singled, driving in four. Luke Swatek also had two hits. Trey Vanderweerdt doubled, and Levi Hanson and Nick Prouty each had a hit in the victory.
Tate Cornelsen and Seth Reinhardt each had a double and two singles, with Cornelsen driving in three runs, for Dakota Valley. Braydon Anderson doubled and singled. Aidan Limbeck also had two hits. Tyce Emrich tripled, Micah Dembowski doubled, and Brayten Bauer and Reid Huber each had a hit in the effort.
Hanson picked up the win in relief. Swatek started for EPJ, striking out six in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
