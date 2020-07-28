VERMILLION — South Dakota senior captain Jack Cochrane has been named a preseason all-American by Phil Steele announced Friday. Cochrane, a third-team selection, is one of 16 FCS linebackers on the squad and one of two from the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Cochrane is a two-year starter from Mount Vernon, Iowa, who earned second-team all-Valley honors last season after leading the conference with 106 tackles. He also led the Coyotes with two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Of his 106 stops, 59 were solo, 7.0 were for loss and 3.0 were sacks.
Cochrane maintains a 4.0 grade point average while majoring in criminal justice and business administration at USD. He is a two-time, first-team MVFC All-Academic honoree and was named to the FCS Athletic Directors Association Academic All-Star Team at the conclusion of last season.
In addition to announcing an all-America team, Phil Steele also released its preseason all-MVFC team. In addition to Cochrane, the Coyotes were represented by tight end Brett Samson (first team), offensive lineman Mason Scheidegger (first team), punter Brady Schutt (first team), running back Kai Henry (second team), wideout Caleb Vander Esch (second team), linebacker Jake Matthew (second team), kicker Mason Lorber (second team), offensive lineman Isaac Erbes (third team), safety Elijah Reed (third team) and long snapper Dalton Godfrey (third team).
(0) comments
