BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Manitou 948
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Manitou 2648
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Jim Murphy 280, Robin Holec 279, JJ Peterson 270, Jay Weaver 268, Chuck Turner 267
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: JJ Peterson 799, Robin Holec 767, Tony Osborn 714, Time Dooley 696, Jay Weaver 695
STANDINGS: Manitou 77, Stockwell Engineers 77, Santee 67.5, Kruse’s Pro Shop 62, Czeckers 58.5, Coca-Cola 47, Old Lumber Company 47, Plath Chiropractic 46, The Newbies 32, J.R. Sports Cards 26
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: For The Taz 521
HIGH TEAM SERIES: For The Taz 1397
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Brandon Ester 300 (perfect), Frank Osborn Jr. 277 (errorless), Todd Moody 269 (errorless), Kathy Driver 205, Annabelle Moody 180, Eileen Honner 171
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Anthony Osborn 705, Todd Moody 694, Frank Osborn Jr. 692, Kathy Driver 499, Cheryl Heine 471, Sharon Mernin 470
STANDINGS: For the Taz 17-3, 2 Broke Girls 16.5-3.5, Knight Riders 14-6, We Don’t Give a Splits 13.5-6.5, Ten Pins 12-8, B & A 11-9, Moody’s 11-9, Double E’s 10.5-9.5, Gutter Dusters 10-10, TCB 9.5-10.5, Kozy’s 9.5-10.5, Coffee & Cream 8-12, Split Happens 8-12, Three Hole Surprise 8-12, The Bohemians 7-13, The Cunningham’s 6.5-13.5, Livin’ on a Spare 6-14
HIGHLIGHTS: Brendan Gramkow – errorless 248; Kelly Mernin – errorless 237; Anthony Osborn – errorless 244; Eileen Honner 3-10, 3-10; Sharon Mernin 5-7; Jane Rhoades 3-10, 3-10; Jordan Drotzman 3-10, 3-10; Lonnie Remington 3-10; Todd Moody 3-4-7
SPARETIME LADIES
HIGH TEAM GAME: Pin Ups Casino 873
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Vogt Cleaners 2396
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Edwena Turner 223, Judy Barta 202 (errorless)-190, Sue Murphy 200, Sharon Mernin 194, Jane Rhoades 190-190
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Edwena Turner 581, Judy Barta 552, Jane Rhoades 543, Sharon Mernin 527, Sue Murphy 509
STANDINGS: Vogt Cleaners 17-7, Downtown Screen Printing 16-8, Pin Ups Casino 15-9, Hideout Studio & Spa 15-9, Laser Barn 8-16
HIGHLIGHTS: Melissa Nelson Four in a row; Naomi Cuka 3-10; Susan Murphy 2 turkeys; Edwena Turner 2-7; Four in a row;; Sharon Mernin Crow and 2 Turkeys; Judy Barta Errorless 202; Crow; Jane Rhoades 3-6-8-10; Joan Tammen Turkey
