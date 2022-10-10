HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings Broncos, receiving votes in the latest NAIA poll, remained undefeated in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s soccer play with a 5-0 victory over Mount Marty on Saturday in Hastings, Nebraska.
Jackson Brown, Ryan Lewis and David Panter each had a goal and an assist for Hastings (9-1, 7-0 GPAC). Paul Obrusnik and Tyler Mase also scored for the Broncos. Lukas Goetz added an assist in the victory.
