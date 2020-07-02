The Yankton Reds earned a doubleheader sweep of Mitchell in youth baseball action on Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton scored twice in the sixth and final inning to walk off with a 3-2 victory.
Owen Wishon had two hits to lead Yankton. Matthew Sheldon, Cohen Zahrbock, Mason Livingston, Abe Chance and Kaden Hughes each had a hit in the victory.
Sheldon went the distance in the win, striking out nine.
Wishon and Braeden Johnke each had three hits and two RBI to lead Yankton to a 10-5 victory in the nightcap.
Wishon also scored three runs for Yankton. Sheldon, Mark Kathol and Easton Nelson each had two hits. Mac Grotenhuis doubled, and Zahrbock had a hit and two RBI in the win.
Trey Sager struck out three batters in two innings of work for the win.
The Reds, 7-2, return to action at home on Monday, facing Ponca. Start time for the game is 2 p.m.
Vermillion 6, Beresford 3
BERESFORD — Gray Peterson had two hits and three RBI to lead Vermillion past Beresford 6-3 in American Legion baseball action on Thursday.
Sammy Ward also had two hits for Vermillion. Drew Thelen doubled. Jack Kratz and Nick Roob each had a hit in the victory.
Beau Van Gelder doubled and singled for Beresford. Payton Borah added a triple.
Dylan Thelen pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out three, for the win. Izaak Reed took the loss, striking out four in a complete game effort.
Vermillion, 11-2, travels to Dell Rapids on Monday.
Dakota Valley 8, Elk Point-Jefferson 1
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley took control with a six-run third inning on the way to an 8-1 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in American Legion baseball action on Thursday.
Keaton Hensley had two hits and two RBI, and Ethan Redmond doubled for Dakota Valley. Drew Addison had a hit and two RBI. Paul Bruns, Jr., Samuel Otten, Hunter Beving and Brenden Klasi each had a hit in the win.
Tyler Swatek had two hits and Hunter Sharkey doubled for EPJ. Ben Swatek had the other EPJ hit.
Bruns pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out 14, for the win. Tyler Swatek took the loss, with Sharkey striking out four in 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Dakota Valley, 9-2, is off until a July 8 trip to Vermillion.
Harrisburg 4-2, Renner 1-1
RENNER — Chase Mason tossed a complete game four-hitter, striking out 14, as Harrisburg beat Renner 2-1 to complete a sweep in American Legion baseball action on Thursday.
Jack Rabern doubled and singled, and Ben Loos had two hits for Harrisburg. Tyson Kogel homered and Zeb Wede doubled in the victory.
Zach Ridl doubled and singled for Renner. Sam Stukel doubled in the effort.
Reece Arbogast took the loss, striking out 11 in his 6 1/3 innings of work.
In the opener, Harrisburg scored three runs in the top of the seventh to claim a 4-1 victory.
Wede doubled and singled to lead Harrisburg.
Kaden Hackman doubled for Renner.
Will Simmons went the distance in the win, striking out 11. Austin Henry took the loss, striking out 12 in his five innings of work.
Humboldt-Hartford 16, Colton 7
COLTON — Humboldt-Hartford pulled away with 12 runs in the final two innings of a 16-7 victory over Colton in American Legion baseball action on Thursday. The game was a scheduled nine-inning contest.
Landry Knight went 4-for-5 with a double and four RBI to lead H-H. Ryan Healy went 3-for-5 with a double and four runs scored. Loren Jacobson added two hits in the victory.
Knight picked up the win, striking out nine batters in six innings of work. Micah Warrington earned the save.
Wednesday
Vermillion 17, Lennox 13
LENNOX — Vermillion outlasted Lennox 17-13 in American Legion baseball action Wednesday night.
Drew Thelen had a game-high four hits — a home run and three doubles — and five RBI to lead Vermillion’s 16-hit barrage. Sammy Ward went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Jack Kratz and Dylan Thelen each had two hits. Connor Saunders, Gray Peterson, Willis Robertson, Nick Roob and Charlie Ward each had a hit in the victory.
Mason Miller went 3-for-4, and Peyton Eich had two hits and four RBI to lead Lennox. Gavin Sanculi and Mason Lottman also had two hits each. Ray Williams, Brandon Fodness and Brandon Hone each had a hit in the effort.
Gray Peterson pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief for the win. Cam Wulf took the loss.
Juniors: S.F. East 11-9, Yankton 7-9
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls East downed Yankton 11-7 in the opening game of an American Legion Juniors baseball doubleheader on Wednesday in Sioux Falls.
The second game ended in a 9-9 tie.
In the opener, Patrick Osborn doubled and singled, driving in five runs, to lead East. Jackson Boe added a double in the win.
Sam Kampshoff had a double and two RBI for Yankton. Landon Loecker also had a hit and two RBI. Paul McGlone, Garrett Nelson and Jacob Larson each had a hit in the effort.
Cael Swanson picked up the win, striking out eight batters in 4 1/3 innings of work. Conner Teichroew took the loss.
In the nightcap, Yankton scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 9-8 lead, but gave up a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the inning, resulting in a tie.
Jackson Conway and Loecker each had two hits for Yankton. McGlone, Nelson, Teichroew, Jace McCorkell and Colton Potts each had a hit in the effort.
For East, Myles Reese had two hits to lead the way. Andrew Glovich triopled. Tristan Fitzsimmons and Mason Tolrud each doubled in the effort.
McGlone allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Larson started for Yankton, striking out six in his 4 2/3 innings of work. Isaac Pullen started for East, striking out five in his four innings of work.
Yankton is off until a home doubleheader against Sioux Falls West on July 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.