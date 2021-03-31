ABERDEEN — Yankton athletes earned one title and eight runner-up finishes at the Eastern South Dakota Conference Indoor track and field event, held Tuesday in Aberdeen.
Yankton’s win came in the boys’ 3200-meter relay, as Zach Fedde, Dylan Payer, Tim Merchen and Nate Schoenfelder teamed up to finish in 9:15.95.
Also for the Bucks, Austin Gobel took home a pair of top-three finishes, earning second in the 200-meter dash (24.26) and third in the 55-meter dash (6.77). Each of those fields had over 110 competitors.
Zach Hebda finished second in the 400-meter dash (55.87). Cody Oswald placed second in the 55-meter hurdles (8.37). Carson Haak finished second in the shot put (48-2), with teammate Bodie Rutledge (44-10 1/4) fourth.
Fedde also finished fifth in the 1600 (4:47.49). Jacob Kirchner was seventh in the 800 (2:10.70). Gaven Haselhorst was seventh in the long jump (19-4 3/4). The foursome of Gavin Fortner, Oswald, Michael Mors and Rugby Ryken was third in the 1600 relay (3:45.54).
The Yankton girls placed second in both relays on the day. Annika Gordon, Sydnee Serck, Thea Luke and Cora Schurman finished the 1600 relay in 4:22.03. Madisyn Bietz, Thea Chance, Claire Tereshinsk and Shae Rumsey finished the 3200 relay in 9:59.38.
Rumsey also finished second in the 400 (1:02.62), with Bietz placing fifth (1:05.78). Serck placed second in the 800 (2:28.76) with Elizabeth Novak fifth (2:39.75). Gordon was fourth in the 200 (27.66). Chance was seventh in the 1600 (5:53.09).
The Brandon Valley girls had a trio of double-winners on the day. Meghan Walker won the 200 (26.80) and 400 (59.56), and helped the Lynx to victory in the 1600 relay (4:17.43). Brielle Dixon won the 55-meter dash (7.36) and 55-meter hurdles (8.37). Mia Wentzy won the 1600 (5:13.89) and helped the Lynx to victory in the 3200 relay (9:43.19).
Aberdeen Central’s Josh Martin swept the long boys’ races of the day, taking the 800 (2:07.47) and 1600 (4:39.55). Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz won the high jump (6-0) and long jump (21-0).
On Tuesday, Yankton will compete outside for the first time this season, traveling to Sioux Falls Washington for a quadrangular with the Warriors, Sioux City (Iowa) East and Sioux City West. Start time for the event is 4 p.m.
ESD INDOOR
March 30 at Aberdeen
GIRLS’ DIVISION
55: 1, Brielle Dixon, Brandon Valley 7.36; 2, Meghan Walker, Brandon Valley 7.41; 3, Kiah Pieters, Harrisburg 7.69; 4, Lexy Gilbert, Huron 7.77; 5, Taryn Hettich, Aberdeen Central 7.84; 6, Olivia Fox, Watertown 7.93; t7, Brynn Gose, Huron; Beatrice Okken, Harrisburg; Elaina Rice, Brandon Valley 7.95
200: 1, Meghan Walker, Brandon Valley 26.80; t2, Brielle Dixon, Brandon Valley; Kiah Pieters, Harrisburg 27.54; 4, Annika Gordon, Yankton 27.66; 5, Kennedy Nuebel, Brandon Valley 28.32; 6, Taryn Hettich, Aberdeen Central 28.48; 7, Brooklyn Kusler, Aberdeen Central 28.55; 8, Aleise Christopherson, Pierre 28.68
400: 1, Meghan Walker, Brandon Valley 59.56; 2, Shea Rumsey, Yankton 1:02.62; 3, Abby Kopecky, Aberdeen Central 1:03.80; 4, Mia Mullenmeister, Mitchell 1;05.00; 5, Madisyn Bietz, Yankton 1:05.78; 6, Sadie Struble, Aberdeen Central 1:06.27; 7, Adaya Plastow, Mitchell 1:06.73; 8, Emily Van Roekel, Brandon Valley 1:06.77
800: 1, Jessica Lutmer, Pierre 2:28.75; 2, Sydnee Serck, Yankton 2:28.76; 3, Presli White, Harrisburg 2:36.27; 4, Katie Wentzy, Brandon Valley 2:38.33; 5, Elizabeth Novak, Yankton 2:39.75; 6, Lizzie Tyler, Mitchell 2:40.50; 7, Hannah Sprecher, Brandon Valley 2:40.77; 8, Autumn Iverson, Pierre 2:42.12
1600: 1, Mia Wentzy, Brandon Valley 5:13.89; 2, Addison Scholten, Brandon Valley 5:23.83; 3, Jessica Lutmer, Pierre 5:29.39; 4, Melanie Jacobs, Aberdeen Central 5:37.26; 5, Gracyn Gruber, Brandon Valley 5:37.42; 6, Natalie Moose, Brandon Valley 5:48.71; 7, Thea Chance, Yankton 5:53.09; 8, Brianna Sargent, Pierre 6:00.08
55 HURDLES: 1, Brielle Dixon, Brandon Valley 8.37; 2, Taia Rude, Brandon Valley 8.81; 3, Lauren Hruby, Harrisburg 9.16; 4, Makenna Glanzer, Aberdeen Central 9.74; 5, Addison Cumbow, Pierre 9.85; 6, Danielle Beck, Pierre 9.96; 7, Madison Hochstetter, Aberdeen Central 10.10; 8, Sierra Stanton, Watertown 10.12
1600 RELAY: 1, Brandon Valley (Elaina Rice, Emily Van Roekel, Kennedy Nuebel, Meghan Walker) 4:17.43; 2, Yankton 4:22.03; 3, Aberdeen Central 4:26.28; 4, Mitchell 4:26.68; 5, Pierre 4:30.48; 6, Harrisburg 4:33.20; 7, Pierre ‘B’ 4:37.56; 8, Aberdeen Central ‘B’ 4:39.02
3200 RELAY: 1, Brandon Valley (Mia Wentzy, Gracyn Gruber, Addison Scholten, Sarah VanDeBerg) 9:43.19; 2, Yankton 9:59.38; 3, Pierre 10:57.14; 4, Aberdeen Central 11:00.81; 5, Pierre ‘B’ 11:10.06; 6, Watertown 11:47.67
HIGH JUMP: 1, Ciara Frank, Aberdeen Central 4-10.25; 2, Ryann Barry, Pierre 4-10.25; 3, Kylie Birath, Brandon Valley 4-10.25; 4, Kennedy Keiper, Brandon Valley 4-10.25; 5, Madison Hochstetter, Aberdeen Central 4-8.25; 6, Maddi Struble, Aberdeen Central 4-8.25; t7, Lily Sanchez, Pierre; Karly Wellman, Aberdeen Central 4-6
LONG JUMP: 1, Aleise Christopherson, Pierre 15-11.5; 2, Taryn Hettich, Aberdeen Central 15-9.75; t3, Beatrice Okken, Harrisburg; Brynn Gose, Huron 15-6.75; 5, Kaylee Timmer, Harrisburg 14-10.75; 6, Lainey Reinke, Pierre 14-10.5; 7, Katelin Stoebner, Aberdeen Central 14-9.25; 8, Kylie Birath, Brandon Valley 14-8.75
POLE VAULT: 1, Trinity Hodorff, Watertown 9-0.25; 2, Makenna Glanzer, Aberdeen Central 9-0.25; 3, Bethany Dybdahl, Brandon Valley 9-0.25; 4, Elizabeth Lake, Watertown 8-0; 5, Ashlyn Beyer, Aberdeen Central 8-0; 6, Kiah Boetel, Harrisburg 7-6; 7, Marissa Mathews, Pierre 7-6; 8, Kaylin Warrey, Aberdeen Central 7-0.25
SHOT PUT; 1, Maggie Heesch, Watertown 36-4; 2, Aneesha Scott, Brandon Valely 35-10; 3, Megan Verley, Harrisburg 33-10.25; 4, Kianna Mounga, Aberdeen Central 33-7.25; 5, Emily Lingle, Pierre 33-6.5; 6, Reese Terwilliger, Pierre 33-0.25; 7, Brooke Bollinger, Watertown 32-9.5; 8, Jahna Meester, Watertown 32-3.75
TRIPLE JUMP: 1, Taia Rude, Brandon Valley 33-11.25; 2, Lauren Hruby, Harrisburg 33-0.5; 3, Beatrice Okken, Harrisburg 31-3.75; 4, Remington Price, Pierre 31-2; 5, Maddi Lord, Mitchell 31-0; 6, Hannah Walburg, Watertown 30-7; 7, Sierra Stanton, Watertown 29-10.75; 8, Ashlyn Beyer, Aberdeen Central 29-9.5
BOYS’ DIVISION
55: 1, Evan Henderson, Harrisburg 6.70; 2, Carter Bahrenfuss, Harrisburg 6.74; 3, Austin Gobel, Yankton 6.77; 4, Cole Peterson, Pierre 6.79; 5, Kamen Hudson, Harrisburg 6.80; 6, Parker Phillipos, Mitchell 6.82; 7, Lawson Lambertz, Brandon Valley 6.83; 8, Joey Nemec, Brandon Valley 6.89
200: 1, Julian Watson, Brandon Valley 23.74; 2, Austin Gobel, Yankton 24.26; t3, Cole Peterson, Pierre; Evan Henderson, Harrisburg 24.36; 5, Lawson Lambertz, Brandon Valley 24.39; 6, Juven Hudson, Watertown 24.50; 7, Ryley Johansen, Mitchell 24.55; 8, Carter Bahrenfuss, Harrisburg 24.63
400: 1, Kamen Hudson, Harrisburg 55.12; 2, Zach Hebda, Yankton 55.87; 3, Josh Strand, Pierre 57.04; 4, Carter Moller, Mitchel 57.74; 5, Dalton Baumberger, Watertown 57.83; 6, Joey DeWitt, Brandon valley 58.14; 7, London Watson, Brandon Valley 58.34; 8, Grayden Binger, Brandon Valley 58.39
800: 1, Josh Martin, Aberdeen Central 2:07.47; 2, Austin Vigants, Brandon Valley 2:08.10; 3, Jaxson Feichtner, Watertown 2:08.42; 4, Parker Fitzgerald, Harrisburg 2:09.22; 5, Daniel Street, Aberdeen Central 2:09.87; 6, Carson Mashlan, Brandon Valley 2:10.01; 7, Jacob Kirchner, Yankton 2:10.70; 8, Trecyn Hallman, Harrisburg 2:13.49
1600: 1, Josh Martin, Aberdeen Central 4:39.55; 2, Daniel Street, Aberdeen Central 4:40.12; 3, Parker Fitzgerald, Harrisburg 4:45.18; 4, Britton Elkin, Brandon Valley 4:46.53; 5, Zach Fedde, Yankton 4:47.49; 6, Soren Weeg, Harrisburg 4:48.84; 7, Hayden Shaffer, Pierre 4:50.30; 8, Evan Halbe, Watertown 4:52.85
55 HURDLES: 1, Nate Lear, Brandon Valley 8.26; 2, Cody Oswald, Yankton 8.37; 3, Aiden Heimann, Aberdeen Central 8.44; 4, Levi Pfeiffer, Brandon Valley 8.95; 5, Tate Larson, Harrisburg 9.02; 7, Jeremiah Donahoe, Brandon Valley 9.31; 8, Isaac Ligon, Aberdeen Central 9.34
1600 RELAY: 1, Brandon Valley (Carson Mashlan, Julian Watson, Luke Burch, Austin Vigants) 3:38.83; 2, Aberdeen Central 3:43.45; 3, Yankton 3:45.54; 4, Pierre 4:45.59; 5, Watertown 3:49.82; 6, Pierre ‘B’ 3:51.41; 7, Huron 3:51.45; 8, Mitchell 3:52.73
3200 RELAY: 1, Yankton 9:15.95; 2, Watertown 9:16.85; 3, Aberdeen Central ‘B’ 9:42.38; 4, Brandon Valley 9:44.37; 5, Aberdeen Central 10:01.26; 6, Huron 10:04.72; 7, Yankton ‘B’ 11:24.82
HIGH JUMP: 1, Lincoln Kienholz, Pierre 6-0; 2, Ryley Johansen, Mitchell 5-10; 3, Lincoln Boetel, Harrisburg 5-10; 4, Ben Stratman, Harrisburg 5-10; 5, Jameson Kreutzfeldt, Brandon Valley 5-8; 6, Lincoln Bates, Mitchell 5-6; 7, Aiden Heimann, Aberdeen Central 5-6; 8, Carter Moller, Mitchell 5-6
LONG JUMP: 1, Lincoln Kienholz, Pierre 21-0; 2, Lincoln Boetel, Harrisburg 19-11.75; 3, Carter Bahrenfuss, Harrisburg 19-10.75; 4, Cole Peterson, Pierre 19-10.75; 5, Treyson Schulz, Mitchell 19-9.5; 6, Juven Hudson, Watertown 19-7.5; 7, Gavin Haselhorst, Yankton 19-4.75; 8, Tim Bishop, Harrisburg 19-3.25
POLE VAULT: 1, Noah Ford, Harrisburg 13-0.25; 2, Ethan Lacey, Brandon Valley 12-6; 3, Canyon Jones, Pierre 11-6.25; 4, Owen Spartz, Watertown 11-0.25; 5, Isaac Ligon, Aberdeen Central 10-0; 6, Beau Karst, Harrisburg 9-6.25; 7, Dylan Lichty, Huron 9-6.25; 8, Brock Moser, Pierre 9-6.25
SHOT PUT: 1, Cooper Mack, Watertown 62-8.75; 2, Carson Haak, Yankton 48-2; 3, Wyatt Winter, Mitchell 45-10.5; 4, Bodie Rutledge, Yankton 44-10.25; 5, Tyler Dean, Watertown 44-10.25; 6, Isaiah Decker, Huron 44-9.5; 7, Jaxen Mullet, Brandon Valley 42-6; 8, Houston Lunde, Pierre 41-8.75
TRIPLE JUMP: 1, Sam Rohlfs, Aberdeen Central 43-9.25; 2, Jacob Merxbauer, Aberdeen Central 41-9.75; 3, Cole Holden, Watertown 39-10.5; 4, Joseph Haddon, Mitchell 38-10.25; 5, Collin Dingsor, Watertown 38-2; 6, Tim Bishop, Harrisburg 38-1.5; 7, Juven Hudson, Watertown 38-1.25; 8, Spencer Easland, Pierre 37-7.75
