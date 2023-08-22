The O’Gorman Knights overcame a 2-0 set deficit to defeat the Yankton Gazelles 13-25, 29-31, 27-25, 28-26, 15-7 Tuesday at Yankton High School.
Gazelles head coach Tayler Stacey liked the fight the team displayed throughout the contest.
“To see us keep fighting, I was proud of how (the team) fought together,” Stacey said.
Yankton outside hitter Macy Drotzmann said the result will motivate the team.
“It only makes me want to push harder and get us to the top of at the end of the season to make it to state,” Drotzmann said. “It only makes me want to work harder.”
Down 22-21 in set four, Yankton rattled off three straight points to take a 24-22 lead. O’Gorman scored the next three points before Yankton responded with two points to take a 26-25 lead. O’Gorman’s Katie McKay registered a kill on the back line to tie the contest at 26 before O’Gorman got the last two points to take the set, 28-26.
“(In sets three and four) I thought we had them,” Stacey said. “We’ve got to finish hard and that’s what we’ll work on these next few practices.”
Still, the team fought back from deficits, including a 16-10 deficit in set three. The Gazelles went on a 12-4 run to take a 22-20 lead.
“Positivity is key,” Stacey said. “We have great leaders on the court. With eight seniors on the team comes great leadership. They don’t really struggle with positivity; it’s just keeping them hyped up. They always do better when they’re really excited.”
The Gazelles showed that excitement in the first set, using a 9-1 run to seize a 19-9 lead. Camryn Koletzky had two kills down the stretch to help the Gazelles take the set, 25-13. Stacey’s pregame message to the team was to let O’Gorman know the Gazelles were ready to compete.
“I said, ‘No one knows we can compete. We need to come out and show them that we are something and we can be something,’” Stacey said. “(The players) got fired up and ready to compete.”
Drotzmann led Yankton with 16 kills in the contest.
“She was very impressive (tonight),” Stacey said. “She’s always fighting on the court. She’s very smart at her attacking. She knows the court and can find those (spaces in the defense) really well.”
Ava Schuler led O’Gorman with 13 kills, with Brenna Beck adding 11.
With set two tied 16-16, the Gazelles scored three straight points to take a 19-16 lead. Yankton had set point at 24-21, but O’Gorman rallied to take a 25-24 lead. Yankton responded to tie. A Yankton block helped them gain a 27-26 advantage before O’Gorman responded with two straight points. An Alivia Dimmer block tied the set at 28. Ava Koller registered a service ace to give the Gazelles a 29-28 advantage before O’Gorman tied the game. Two O’Gorman errors led to Yankton winning the set, 31-29.
O’Gorman started the third set with a 6-2 run. With Yankton leading 22-20, O’Gorman responded with five of seven points to lead 25-24 before a Drotzmann kill tied things at 25. O’Gorman got the last two points to win the set 27-25.
Down 6-5 in set four, Yankton took a 5-0 run to gain a 10-6 advantage, forcing an O’Gorman timeout. O’Gorman responded with a 4-0 run to draw within two, 13-11. Yankton held a steady lead as a Drotzmann kill gave the Gazelles a 21-18 lead.
In set five, O’Gorman raced out to a 7-2 lead and did not look back. Yankton scored three straight points to make it 11-6, but O’Gorman closed out the set at 15-7.
Drotzmann liked the energy the Gazelles displayed in the contest.
“We had a big crowd that came out tonight which was super supportive, and I absolutely love that,” she said. “The energy the bench gave off (with) the entire team, everyone was in it together.”
Yankton took sets against O’Gorman for the first time since 2016, also a 3-2 loss. The last time Yankton defeated O’Gorman was in 2011.
Stacey wants the team to bring the same energy it started Tuesday’s game with into Thursday’s contest in North Sioux City against Dakota Valley.
“We need to bring how we started this game (against O’Gorman) into every match,” she said.
Game time is set for 7 p.m. Thursday between the Gazelles and Panthers.
