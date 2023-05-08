BERESFORD — Several area teams were in action at the Beresford Softball Tournament, Saturday in Beresford.
Beresford 16, Tri-Valley 2
BERESFORD — Beresford used an 11-run third inning to surge past Tri-Valley 16-2.
Harley Koth had three hits, and Brenna Dann doubled and singled, driving in four, for Beresford. Keely Merrigan also had two hits. Kennedy Merrigan, Halle Livingston and Ashlynn Olson each had a hit in the victory.
Emery Pearson went 3-for-3 with a double for Tri-Valley. Isabelle Wetmore-Ocampo had two hits and Alayna Ebert added a hit for the Mustangs.
Kate Degen picked up the win, striking out seven in the five-inning contest. Ebert took the loss, striking out four.
Dakota Valley 16, Alcester-Hudson 15
BERESFORD — Dakota Valley outlasted Alcester-Hudson 16-15.
Mia Riibe went 3-for-4 and Logan Miller doubled and singled, driving in the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly, for Dakota Valley. Addie Dickson also had two hits. Madelyn Munch, Brennan Trotter and Avry Trotter each had a hit in the victory.
Paxtyn Moller went 4-for-5 with a triple and four RBI for Alcester-Hudson. Elly Doering had three hits. Sarah Ebert posted two hits. Delta Pies doubled. Emma Moller, Alexis Gray and Jenna Manning each had a hit for the Cubs.
Emma Wiese pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief, striking out six, for the win. Moller took the loss, striking out six.
Flandreau 9, Gayville-Volin 8
BERESFORD — Lizzie Pavlis had a home run, triple, double and six RBI, including the game-winner, as Flandreau rallied past Gayville-Volin 9-8.
Julie Pitsenberger and Sadie Iott also had three hits each for Flandreau. Layla Latterall doubled and singled. Aly Schepel and Jacey Sundermeyer each had a hit in the victory.
Maia Achen went 3-for-3 with a home run for Gayville-Volin. Teresa Stockman had two hits. Kendra Beeck-Waterman and Ayla Dimmer each homered. Andrea Miller had a double, and Kayden Bye and Tanayia Pacheco each had a hit for the Raiders.
Olivia Peters picked up the win, striking out nine in the five-inning contest. Dimmer took the loss.
Beresford 8, Winner 6
BERESFORD — Beresford built a 7-0 lead and hung on for an 8-6 victory over Winner.
Lily Seivert had a triple, a double and three RBI for Beresford. Brenna Dann went 2-for-3 with a triple. Harley Koth also had two hits. Reese Olson, Kate Degen and Ivy Keiser each doubled. Keely Merrigan and Halle Livingston each had a hit in the victory.
Tila Harter had two hits for Winner. Brindy Bolander and Shayne Day each homered. Aleya Miller tripled. Ellison Kaiser and Sophie Hofeldt each doubled. Emily Sachtjen added a hit.
Dann picked up the win, striking out five. Miller took the loss.
Alcester-Hudson 4, Gayville-Volin 1
BERESFORD — Alcester-Hudson scored four runs in the first and held on for a 4-1 victory over Gayville-Volin.
Paxtyn Moller doubled and singled, and Ella Serck had two hits for Alcester-Hudson. Delta Pies, Sarah Ebert, Jaeley Christensen and Elly Doering each had a hit for the Cubs.
Teresa Stockman had a hit for Gayville-Volin.
Emma Moller picked up the win, striking out 13 in the five-inning one-hitter. Ayla Dimmer took the loss, striking out three.
Dakota Valley 17, Flandreau 7
BERESFORD — Dakota Valley built a 14-0 lead and coasted to a 17-7 victory over Flandreau.
Brennan Trotter had two hits, and Logan Miller and Madelyn Munch each homered for Dakota Valley. Addie Dickson doubled, and Hailey Severson, Rachel Voegeli, Kiara Severson and Annie Bourne each had a hit in the victory.
Lizzie Pavlis went 2-for-3 with a home run for Flandreau. Olivia Peters also ahd two hits. Aly Schepel doubled. Jacey Sundermeyer and Addy Hammer each had a hit for the Fliers.
Bourne picked up the win, striking out seven in the five-inning contest. Schepel took the loss.
Dakota Valley 10, Gayville-Volin 6
BERESFORD — Dakota Valley used a seven-run fourth inning to surge past Gayville-Volin 10-6.
Brennan Trotter and Logan Miller each had two hits for Dakota Valley. Avry Trotter and Addie Dickson each doubled. Madelyn Munch, Rachel Voegeli and Paige Moffatt each had a hit in the win.
Andrea Miller went 3-for-3 with a double for Gayville-Volin. Kayden Bye had two hits. Keeley Larson and Teresa Stockman each had a hit for the Raiders.
Voegeli and Bourne each pitched for Dakota Valley, with Voegeli striking out four in two innings of work. Ayla Dimmer took the loss.
West Central 14, Beresford 1
BERESFORD — West Central used a nine-run second inning to power a 14-1 victory over Beresford.
Kadence Lupkes had a home run, a triple, two doubles and four RBI to lead West Central. Jocelyn Nilson also had four hits. Emillee Stofferahn had three hits, including a home run and a triple. Izzi Parsons went 3-for-3 with a triple. Caitlyn Hoff homered twice, driving in four. Ayla Kramer doubled twice. Elisabeth Miller doubled and singled. Hanna Raethz and Kaylee Olson each had a hit in the victory.
Brenna Dann had two of Beresford’s four hits. Halle Livingston and Ivy Keiser each had a hit.
Olson picked up the win, striking out 10 in the five-inning contest. Dann took the loss.
Alcester-Hudson 15, Flandreau 0
BERESFORD — Alcester-Hudson used a 12-run third inning to roll past Flandreau 15-0.
Elly Doering went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Alcester-Hudson. Sarah Ebert doubled twice. Ella Serck doubled and singled. Paxtyn Moller, Emma Moller, Delta Pies and Jaeley Christensen each had two hits. Jenna Manning doubled and Emma Solberg had a hit in the victory.
Julie Pitsenberger and Jacey Sundermeyer each had a hit for Flandreau.
Emma Moller picked up the win, striking out six. Olivia Peters took the loss.
West Central 12, Dakota Valley 1
BERESFORD — West Central built a 12-0 lead and claimed a 12-1 victory over Dakota Valley.
Caitlyn Hoff went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for West Central. Izzi Parsons also had three hits. Emillee Stofferahn homered and doubled. Ayla Kramer went 2-for-3 with a home run. Jocelyn Nilson tripled and doubled. Kadence Lupkes doubled and singled. Elisabeth Miller added a double for the Trojans.
Logan Miller doubled for Dakota Valley. Madelyn Munch, Brennan Trotter, Mia Riibe and Avry Trotter each had a hit.
Hoff struck out eight in three innings of work, with Kaylee Olson striking out five in her two innings of work. Rachel Voegeli took the loss.
