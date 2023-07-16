ABERDEEN — Yankton split a high-scoring doubleheader with Aberdeen in American Legion Junior baseball action on Saturday in Aberdeen.
Yankton outlasted Aberdeen 15-14 in the opener. Post 12 scored five runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to rally from a 9-5 deficit.
Tyson Prouty had a triple, two doubles and two RBI for Yankton. Easton Nelson posted two hits and two RBI. Evan Serck also tripled. Kael Garry doubled. Cohen Zahrbock, Trey Sager and Kaden Hughes each had a hit. Owen Wishon drove in three runs and Austin Gobel drove in two runs in the victory.
Sager pitched two innings of relief to pick up the win. Mark Kathol pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save.
Aberdeen bounced back to claim the nightcap 14-13. Aberdeen scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh, after Yankton took the lead with five runs in the top of the inning, to claim victory.
Prouty went 3-for-4 with a home run and six RBI for Yankton. Gobel went 3-for-4 with a triple. Wishon also tripled. Kathol and Sager each doubled. Zahrbock added a hit in the contest.
Black Sox 4-5, Watertown 2-7
WATERTOWN — The Yankton Black Sox suffered their first loss to a South Dakota program this season, splitting a 16-under baseball doubleheader with the Watertown Red Sox on Saturday in Watertown.
Yankton won the opener 4-2. Easton Feser had both Yankton hits.
Sam Gokie picked up the win, striking out nine in his 6 2/3 innings of work. Tate Beste struck out a batter for the final out.
Watertown built and early 6-0 lead and held on to win the nightcap 7-5.
Beste and Gokie each had two hits, with Gokie driving in two runs, for Yankton. Feser had a hit and two RBI. Jace Sedlacek, Christian Weier and Brennen Gilmore each had a hit in the contest.
Weier took the loss, striking out three.
The Black Sox, 28-3, host Renner on Tuesday at noon. The Yankton White Sox face Renner in the 2 p.m. contest.
Lakers 6, Brandon Valley 4
The Yankton Lakers concluded their action in the Bob Deery Classic with a 6-4 victory over Brandon Valley on Sunday.
Whitaker Hanson had two hits and Austin Conway doubled for Yankton. Damian Janish had a hit and two RBI. Easton Schelhaas, Steven Hunhoff, Thomas Kronaizl, Nathan Weber and Ryder Walsh each had a hit in the contest.
Isaac Olnes pitched 4 2/3 innings for the victory.
The Lakers host Sioux Falls Post 15 on Tuesday. Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
The Yankton Lakers finished 0-2 in pool play of the Bob Deery Classic with a 5-2 loss to Huron on Saturday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Thomas Kronaizl had two hits for Yankton. Isaac Olnes doubled for the Lakers.
Nathan Weber took the loss.
The Yankton Reds were eliminated in the semifinals of the 13-under division of the Bob Deery Classic with an 8-1 loss to Renner on Saturday.
Chase Cooley and Simon Kampshoff each had a hit for Yankton.
The Reds travel to Sioux Falls West on Tuesday.
