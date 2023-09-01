SIOUX FALLS — O’Gorman scored twice in the final 14 minutes to rally to a 3-2 victory over Yankton in girls’ soccer action on Thursday in Sioux Falls.

“We took an unbeaten O'Gorman team right to the end,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “The Gazelles showed we are a team that's ‘right there’ if we can continue to grow and clean up some of our mistakes.”

