SIOUX FALLS — O’Gorman scored twice in the final 14 minutes to rally to a 3-2 victory over Yankton in girls’ soccer action on Thursday in Sioux Falls.
“We took an unbeaten O'Gorman team right to the end,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “The Gazelles showed we are a team that's ‘right there’ if we can continue to grow and clean up some of our mistakes.”
Yankton took an early 1-0 lead when Josslyn Elwood converted a pass from Keira Christ. After O’Gorman tied the game at 1-1 heading into half, the Gazelles regained the lead when Christ converted a free kick from Chloe Foote for a goal.
O’Gorman tied the game with 14 minutes left, then scored the game-winner with seven minutes left.
“We had a lot of positives to take from the game. We continue to build leads and find the back of the net,” Schuring said. “Now we need to learn manage the lead better and not just hang on to them.”
Hannah Kruger made nine saves in goal for the Gazelles.
“I thought Hannah Kruger did an excellent job in goal,” Schuring said. “She made some really good saves and continues to work well with the defense.”
Yankton hosts Brandon Valley on Tuesday.
O’Gorman edged Yankton 2-1 in the JV match. Emily Tramp scored for the Gazelles. Addison Mentele made five saves in goal for Yankton.
