SIOUX FALLS — Several of Yankton’s younger teams had strong finishes in the USA Softball South Dakota State Girls’ Fastpitch Tournament, which concluded on Sunday at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.
In the 10-under ‘C’ division, the Yankton Fury Lancers scored a second place finish, dropping a 12-5 decision to ABRA.
In the 14-under ‘C’ division, the Yankton Fury Hornets placed third, falling to the Sparks 6-5 on Sunday morning.
In the 10-under ‘B’ division, the Yankton Fury Gazelles earned a fourth place finish. The Fury Gazelles won a pair of games on Saturday after dropping a first-round contest to earn an appearance on Sunday.
Among area teams, Scotland won the 18-under title, with Menno placing fourth. Freeman Force placed third in the 12-under ‘C’ division. Dakota Valley placed third in the 10-under ‘C’ division.
Here is a look at weekend game information for area teams. Games are listed with older teams first. Not all area teams submitted game information.
18-Under
S.D. Diamonds Fury 7, Fury 2
The South Dakota Diamonds Fury built a 7-0 lead and held on for a 7-2 victory over the Yankton Fury in an elimination game on Saturday morning.
Elsie Marquardt had two hits for Yankton. Faith Sparks, Olivia Larson, Riley McClanahan, Rachel Hamburg, Sarah Stoddard and Kayli Jelsma each had a hit for Yankton.
Tori Herrboldt took the loss.
Legends 8, Fury 3
The Legends used a five-run third inning to surge past the Yankton Fury on Friday.
Paige Gullikson homered, driving in two, for Yankton. Hannah Lindula doubled. Faith Sparks, Tori Herrboldt and Larkyn Mason each had a hit.
Herrboldt took the loss, with Riley McClanahan striking out two in two innings of relief.
16-Under
Renegades 9, Fury Red 2
The Sioux Falls Renegades built an early lead and held on for a 9-2 victory over Yankton Fury Red in an elimination game Saturday morning.
Annika Gordon doubled for Yankton. Brooklyn Townsend, Tori Vellek, Regan Garry, Camryn Zoeller, Bailey Sample and Grace Brockberg each had a hit in the effort.
Sample took the loss, striking out three in her three innings of work.
14-Under
Sparks 5, Fury Hornets 4
The Sparks needed two innings after time expired to outlast the Yankton Fury Hornets in an elimination game on Sunday morning.
Chayse Drotzmann doubled and singled, and Tori Hansen had two hits and a run scored for Yankton. Mia Donner had a hit and a run scored. Hailey Schulte posted a hit. Madison Girard and Taylor Hamburg each had a hit in the effort.
Girard took the loss, striking out nine.
Thunderstruck 7, Fury Black 2
Thunderstruck eliminated Yankton Fury Black with a 7-2 decision on Saturday night.
Emma Eichacker, Payton Moser and Lucy Yost each had a hit for Yankton. Eichacker and Camryn Koletzky each scored for Fury Black.
Lydia Yost took the loss in relief.
Dell Rapids 20, Fury Hornets 0
Dell Rapids sent the Yankton Fury Hornets to the losers bracket with a 20-0 decision on Saturday night.
Tori Hansen and Mia Donner each had a hit for Yankton.
Madison Girard took the loss, striking out two.
Fury Hornets 7, Sparks 6
The Yankton Fury Hornets rallied in their final at-bat to claim a 7-6 victory over the Sparks on Saturday afternoon.
Chayse Drotzmann had a double and a run scored, and Madison Girard had a hit and a run scored for Yankton. Andrea Miller also had a hit. Tori Hansen scored twice and Quincy Gaskins scored once in the victory.
Girard picked up the win, striking out seven.
Fury Black 3, Nitro 2
Payton Moser hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the sixth, lifting Yankton Fury Black to a 3-2 victory over Nitro on Saturday afternoon.
Emma Eichacker also homered for Yankton. Lydia Yost had a double and a RBI. Olivia Binde, Emma Herrboldt and Lucy Yost each had a hit in the victory.
Lydia Yost picked up the win in relief.
Fury Black 10, Aftershock Angels 1
Yankton Fury Black used a seven-run second inning to pull away from the Aftershock Angels 10-1 on Saturday morning.
Emma Eichacker and Payton Moser each doubled and singled, and Lydia Yost had two hits for Yankton. Olivia Binde also doubled. Camryn Koletzky, Mikayla Humpal and Chloe Vander Tuig each had a hit. Koletzky, Eichacker, Binde and Lydia Yost each drove in two runs in the victory.
Binde picked up the win, with Lydia Yost striking out five in two innings of relief.
10-Under
ABRA 12, Fury Lancers 5
ABRA completed its sweep of the Yankton Fury Lancers with a 12-5 decision in the ‘C’ division championship game.
Jazlin Romero went 2-for-2 with a triple, a run scored and three RBI for Yankotn. Jordyn Kudera and Aubrey Stotz each had a hit. Claire Taggart scored twice, and Kudera and Tyan Beste each scored in the effort.
Kudera and Jazlin Romero pitched for Yankton.
Metro Select 11, Fury Gazelles 4
Metro Select pulled away late to down the Yankton Fury Gazelles 11-4 in an elimination game in the ‘B’ division on Sunday.
Kalli Koletzky, Ellie Drotzmann and Elyse Larson each had a hit for Yankton. Koletzky, Drotzmann and Kennedy Gednalske each scored a run. Ava Girard drove in a run.
Girard took the loss, striking out six in her 2 2/3 innings of work. Daylee Hughes struck out one in relief.
Fury Lancers 9, Dakota Valley 6
Yankton scored in all four innings to outlast Dakota Valley 9-6 on Sunday, advancing to the title game.
Claire Taggart had three hits, three runs scored and two RBI for Yankton. Jazlin Romero doubled and singled, driving in two and scoring once. Jordyn Kudera and Tyan Beste each had two hits and two runs scored, with Beste also driving in a run. Brenna Elwood had a hit and a RBI. Izzy Gurney added a hit and a run scored.
Taggart picked up the win, striking out three.
Fury Gazelles 10, Sparks 3
The Yankton Fury Gazelles pounded out 10 hits in a 10-3 victory over the Sparks on Saturday.
Ava Girard went 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored, and Isabelle Sheldon went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and a RBI for Yankton. Kalli Koletzky also had two hits, a RBI and a run scored. Ellie Drotzmann had a triple, three RBI and a run scored. Reese Garry had a hit and two runs scored, and Olivia Puck and Elyse Larson each had a hit and a run scored. Larson also drove in a run in the win.
Girard picked up the win, striking out four in the three-inning contest.
Fury Gazelles 11, Epicosity 5
The Yankton Fury Gazelle surged in the second and third innings to pull past Epicosity 11-5 on Saturday morning.
Kennedy Goblirsch had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored for Yankton. Elyse Larson had a hit, a RBI and a run scored. Hannah Crisman had two RBI and a run scored. Kalli Koletzky also scored twice. Ava Girard, Isabelle Sheldon and Reeese Garry each had a hit in the victory.
Girard struck out 11 batters in the victory.
