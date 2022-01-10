TYNDALL — Brooke Jensen scored a game-high 20 points as Vermillion downed Bon Homme 52-42 in girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Kasey Hanson added 12 points for the Tanagers, who led 32-16 at the half.
Jaden Kortan scored 16 points for Bon Homme. Jurni Vavruska scored 14 points, Olivia Bures had eight rebounds and Camille Sykora added four steals for the Cavaliers.
Vermillion, 6-2, hosts Madison today (Tuesday). Bon Homme travels to Freeman on Thursday.
VERMILLION (6-2) 15 17 5 15 — 52
BON HOMME (2-6) 11 5 11 15 — 42
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.