BASEBALL
S.D. CLASS A LEGION
STATE TOURNAMENT
July 25-29 at Yankton
Tuesday’s Games
GAME 1: S.F. East vs. Harrisburg Maroon, 10 a.m.
GAME 2: Harrisburg Gold vs. Aberdeen, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 3: Brookings vs. Rapid City Post 22, 5 p.m.
GAME 4: Yankton vs. Renner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m.
GAME 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 5 p.m.
GAME 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
GAME 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, noon
GAME 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 2:30 p.m.
GAME 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
GAME 12: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4:30 p.m.
GAME 13: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m.
NOTE: Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary.
Saturday’s Games
GAME 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m.
GAME 15: (If necessary), 13 minutes after
NOTE: If three teams remain after Game 13, winner of Game 11 advances to Game 15
SENIOR PLAYOFF
July 20-21 at high seed
NOTE: Series winners will advance to State, July 25-29 in Yankton (No. 3 Yankton receives a bye to state as tourney host).
No. 15 Sturgis at No. 1 S.F. East — GAME 1: S.F. East 3, Sturgis 1; GAME 2: S.F. East 7, Sturgis 1; East wins series 2-0
No. 14 S.F. West at No. 2 Harrisburg Gold — GAME 1, Harrisburg 11, S.F. West 0; GAME 2: Harrisburg 11, S.F. West 0; Harrisburg wins series 2-0
No. 13 Huron at No. 4 Brookings — GAME 1: Brookings 16, Huron 0; GAME 2: Brookings 13, Huron 4; Brookings wins series 2-0
No. 12 Pierre at No. 5 R.C. Post 22 — GAME 1: R.C. Post 22 6, Pierre 1; GAME 2: R.C. Post 22 6, Pierre 5; Post 22 wins series 2-0
No. 11 Harrisburg Maroon at No. 6 R.C. Post 320 — GAME 1: R.C. Post 320 9, Harrisburg 8; GAME 2: Harrisburg 5, R.C. Post 320 4; GAME 3: Harrisburg 13, R.C. Post 320 7; Harrisburg Maroon wins series 2-1
No. 10 Brandon Valley at No. 7 Renner — GAME 1: Renner 5, Brandon Valley 3; GAME 2: Renner 9, Brandon Valley 5; Renner wins series 2-0
No. 9 Aberdeen at No. 8 Watertown — GAME 1: Aberdeen 15, Watertown 4; GAME 2: Aberdeen 1, Watertown 0; Aberdeen wins series 2-0
CLASS A JUNIOR LEGION PLAYOFF
July 21-22 at high seed
NOTES: Game 1 will be played on Friday, July 21. Game 2 (and Game 3, if necessary) will be played on Saturday, July 22. Series winners will advance to State, July 27-30 in Harrisburg (No. 10 Harrisburg Gold receives a bye to state as tourney host. No. 1 Watertown received a bye to state due to teams withdrawing from post-season consideration).
No. 14 Mitchell at No. 2 R.C. Post 22 Expos — GAME 1: 8 p.m.; GAME 2: noon; GAME 3: 2:30 p.m.
No. 13 Sturgis at No. 3 S.F. East — GAME 1: S.F. East 14, Sturgis 1; GAME 2: noon; GAME 3: 2 p.m.
No. 12 S.F. West at No. 4 Renner — GAME 1: Renner 10, S.F. West 0; GAME 2: 4 p.m.; GAME 3: 6 p.m.
No. 11 Pierre at No. 5 Brandon Valley — GAME 1: Brandon Valley 1, Pierre 0; GAME 2: 11 a.m.; GAME 3: 1 p.m.
No. 9 Yankton at No. 6 Aberdeen — GAME 1: Yankton 12, Aberdeen 11; GAME 2: noon; GAME 3: 2 p.m.
No. 8 R.C. Post 320 Risers at No. 7 Brookings — GAME 1: Brookings 7, R.C. Post 320 5; GAME 2: noon; GAME 3: 2 p.m.
S.D. VFW 14-UNDER STATE
CLASS A TOURN.
July 21-23 at Elk Point
Friday’s Games
Tea 6, Milbank 0
Mobridge 2, Vermillion 0
Belle Fourche 7, Madison Black 4
West Central vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milbank vs. Vermillion, 11 a.m.
Madison Black vs. West Central/EPJ loser, 1:30 p.m.
Tea vs. Mobridge, 3:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche vs. West Central/EPJ winner, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 11 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
CLASS B TOURN.
July 21-23 at Corsica
Friday’s Games
Freeman-Marion 10, Corsica-Stickney 0
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 13, Baltic 5
Parkston 6, Selby 2
Platte-Geddes 7, Clark 0
Saturday’s Games
Corsica-Stickney vs. Baltic, 11 a.m.
Selby vs. Clark, 1:30 p.m.
Freeman-Marion vs. Mount Vernon-Plankinton, 4 p.m.
Parkston vs. Platte-Geddes, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 11 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
S.D. CLASS B LEGION REGIONS
REGION 4B
July 18-22 at Tabor
Tuesday, July 18
Parkston 12, Wagner 1
Tabor 8, Alexandria 1
Parkston 4, Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney 2
Wednesday, July 19
Games postponed due to rain
Thursday, July 20
Wagner 5, Alexandria 4, Alexandria eliminated
Tabor 5, Parkston 0
Friday, July 21
Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney 14, Wagner 0, Wagner eliminated
Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney 5, Parkston 4, Parkston eliminated
Saturday, July 22
CHAMPIONSHIP: Tabor vs. Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney, 2 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 4 p.m.
REGION 7B
July 18-20 at Winner
Tuesday, July 18
Gregory County 13, Stanley County 3
Platte-Geddes 8, Belle Fourche 0
Winner-Colome 8, Gregory County 2
Belle Fourche 8, Stanley County 4, Stanley County eliminated
Wednesday, July 19
Platte-Geddes 4, Winner-Colome 3
Gregory County 6, Belle Fourche 3, Belle Fourche eliminated
Winner-Colome 10, Gregory County 2
Thursday, July 20
Winner-Colome 3, Platte-Geddes 0
CHAMPIONSHIP: Platte-Geddes 4, Winner-Colome 2
NEB. AREA TOURN.
AREA C-1 TOURN.
July 21-25 at Hartington
Friday, July 21
Ponca 7, Creighton-Bloomfield-Plainview 4
GAME 3: No. 3 Crofton vs. No. 4 Stanton, 4 p.m.
Hartington 4, Wisner-Pilger 3
Saturday, July 22
GAME 5: Hartington vs. Game 3 loser, 1 p.m.
GAME 6: Ponca vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.
GAME 4: Wisner-Pilger vs. Creighton-Bloomfield-Plainview, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
GAME 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m.
GAME 8: Game 6 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 24
GAME 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 25
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 4 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: Immediately after
AREA C-2 TOURN.
July 21-25 at Wakefield
Friday, July 21
Pender 10, Tekamah-Herman 1
Oakland 10, Randolph 2
Wakefield 3, North Bend-Morse Bluff 2
Saturday, July 22
GAME 4: Tekamah-Herman vs. Randolph, 12:30 p.m.
GAME 5: North Bend-Morse Bluff vs. Pender, 3:30 p.m.
GAME 6: Oakland vs. Wakefield, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
GAME 8: Game 6 loser vs. 4 winner, 3:30 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, July 24
GAME 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 25
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 5 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: Immediately after
AMATEUR DISTRICTS
DISTRICT 6B
July 21-29 at Crofton
Friday, July 21
Crofton 12, Wynot 6
GAME 2: No. 3 Freeman vs. No. 6 Menno, 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
GAME 3: No. 1 Lesterville vs. Crofton, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 4: No. 2 Tabor vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 27
GAME 5: Wynot vs. Game 4 loser, 6 p.m. (Winner is Rep #2)
GAME 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 8 p.m. (Winner is Rep #3)
Saturday, July 29
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. (loser is Rep #1)
DISTRICT 7B
July 23-29 at Larchwood
Sunday, July 23
GAME 1: Elk Point vs. Lennox-Chancellor-Worthing, 2 p.m.
GAME 2: Garretson vs. Akron, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26
GAME 3: Larchwood vs. Game 1 winner, 7:30 p.m. (loser is Rep #2)
Saturday, July 29
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m. (Winner is Rep #3)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 5 p.m. (Loser is Rep #)
DISTRICT 5B
July 20-28 at Parkston
Thursday, July 20
Platte 16, Dimock-Emery 10
Winner-Colome 9, Parkston Devil Rays 2
Friday, July 21
Alexandria 21, Corsica-Stickney 9
GAME 4: Mount Vernon vs. Parkston Mudcats, 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
GAME 5: Platte vs. Winner-Colome, 5 p.m.
GAME 6: Alexandria vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 24
GAME 7: Dimock-Emery vs. Parkston Devil Rays, 6 p.m.
GAME 8: Corsica-Stickney vs. Game 4 loser, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 25
GAME 9: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m. (winner is Rep #2 or 3)
GAME 10: Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 winner, 8 p.m. (winner is Rep #2 or 3)
Thursday, July 27
GAME 11: Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 6 p.m. (winner is Rep #4)
GAME 12: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 28
GAME 13: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 6 p.m. (winner is Rep #5)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8 p.m. (loser is Rep #1)
