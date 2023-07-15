SIOUX FALLS — Twelve Yankton teams competed at the South Dakota Division B and C State Softball Tournament Saturday at Sherman Park. While there were some more experienced teams in the field, a theme that was prevalent throughout many teams was how new the experience was for them.
Fury Outlaws, Fury Storm Finish First Softball Season
The Fury Outlaws finished their first ever season as a softball team at state softball this weekend.
“I am tremendously proud of how far these girls have come and how much they have improved this season,” said Outlaws head coach Tyler Hudson.
The focus for Hudson and the team was fostering a positive relationship with the sport many of the players on the team had not played before.
“It was important to us that we did not burn them out this season, because we want to make sure they still love it and are having fun by the time they are 18,” he said.
On top of fostering a positive relationship, the team makes sure to emphasize their strengths, improvements, and other achievements over what the scoreboard might say.
“The scoreboard does not show how hard our girls have worked all season, or the fight they have given,” Hudson said. “I am proud of the girls and am excited to see how they all progress each year.”
The Fury Storm also competed at the State Softball tournament in their first ever season over the weekend.
Although there were some challenges throughout the first season, they ended up bringing out different positives for the team. Coach Ashli Danilko spoke on this by saying, “Our biggest challenge has been with pitching when it comes to consistency. However, we have a bunch of girls willing and wanting to step up to help, which is a positive.”
Assistant coach, Christine Shudak, added on by saying, “The girl’s determination to play and win is unmatched. Even if a game does not go their way, they continue to push on to the next.”
The team is ready to look at ways to continue to improve and progress their abilities, but only after enjoying their first state appearance.
“We have been thinking about what’s next and how to move forward. We just have to see what the fall and winter seasons look like,” Danilko said. “But first we just want the girls to have fun and enjoy this environment at state.”
Shudak ended the interview saying, “We are very proud of the girls for everything they have done and accomplished. We are looking forward to next season to see what they do.”
(Attkisson)
Payton Vellek Finishes First Season Coaching Fury Diamonds
The Yankton Fury Diamonds finished out their season at the state softball tournament this weekend under head coach, Payton Vellek.
Vellek was the assistant coach for this team the past two seasons and made the jump up to head coach this year.
“There were definitely learning curves I faced when making this jump. I also gained new coaching perspectives in the process as well,” Vellek said. “Working with the girls and this team has been great, and I am proud of them.”
Although challenges presented themselves, the team was also faced with triumphs and achievements.
“A switch flipped for the team during the Father’s Day Tournament in Yankton, and they didn’t look back,” Vellek said. “A big achievement we had this season was medaling at the Denny Redmond tournament.”
Vellek made it known how proud she was of the girls and how hard they worked.
“I can’t stress how proud I am. They played very good softball this weekend and I hope they had fun while doing it,” he said.
(Attkisson)
Fury Gazelles Coach Cole Larson Talks About Challenge Of Winning Multiple Games In State Tourney
The Yankton Fury Gazelles 14-under softball team knows what it takes to get through the grind of a five-games-in-one-day-type schedule at the state softball tournament. Although they fell short of that goal this year, Fury Gazelles head coach Cole Larson understands how daunting of a challenge winning the tournament is.
“It’s a big day for the girls,” said Fury Gazelles head coach Cole Larson. “It’s a big day for everybody – parents included. We (were in) this exact same situation last year so we know what it’s about.”
Larson said the key to having success on the long days is to effectively map out a plan to help the pitchers and catchers stay consistent throughout.
“The pitchers and catchers are usually the ones that put in the most work,” he said. “As long as we stay good, we should be in good shape.”
Larson picks out girls on the team to help keep energy up throughout the day.
“They start to cheer and hopefully everybody follows,” he said.
The team is together for a fifth season in 2023, and Larson said the players have each other’s backs.
“They know what the coaches expect of them,” he said. “They’re getting good enough that they can almost coach themselves.”
Larson is proud of the effort the team displayed throughout the grind of playing softball 9-10 months out of the year. The players enjoy being around each other as well.
“It’s fun to be with your teammates, enjoy times and (create) memories,” said Fury Gazelles player Ava Girard, who pitched in a 13-2 victory against the TSC Typhoons in the team’s first game Saturday. The Fury Gazelles lost their second elimination contest of the day, 9-7, to Dakota Valley.
(Bean)
