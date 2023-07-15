SIOUX FALLS — Twelve Yankton teams competed at the South Dakota Division B and C State Softball Tournament Saturday at Sherman Park. While there were some more experienced teams in the field, a theme that was prevalent throughout many teams was how new the experience was for them.

Fury Outlaws, Fury Storm Finish First Softball Season

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.