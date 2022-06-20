Lesterville broke through late, scoring all six runs in the final two innings of a 6-3 victory over Yankton in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Marcus Van Driel went 3-for-4 with a triple for Lesterville. Ethan Wishon had two hits. Tyler Edler doubled. Brandon Nickolite, Andy Dollerschell and Michael Drotzmann each had a hit in the victory.
Rex Ryken and Devin Gullikson each had two hits for Yankton. Ryan McDonald, Rand Thygeson, Fernando Ruiz and William Rauch each had a hit.
Drotzmann went the distance in the win, striking out seven. Shane Miller took the loss in relief of Kieren Luellman, who struck out nine in his eight innings of work.
The teams face off again on Thursday in Lesterville.
Wynot 13, Crofton 7
WYNOT, Neb. — Lee Heimes and Peyton Wieseler each had three hits to lead Wynot past Crofton 13-7 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Lee Heimes had a home run and a double, scoring four times for Wynot. Peyton Wieseler also homered, finishing with three RBI. Jackson Sudbeck had two hits, including a triple. Scott Morrison also had two hits. Jalen Wieseler and Devon Lammers each doubled. Dawson Sudbeck and Landon Wieseler each had a hit in the victory.
Jared Wiebelhaus went 3-for-5 with a double for Crofton. Seth Wiebelhaus had two hits, including triple. Lathan Maibaum also had two hits. Andy Knapp doubled and Ben Hegge added a hit for the Bluejays.
Jalen Wieseler pitched six innings, striking out five, for the win. Jackson Sudbeck struck out three in three innings of relief.
Wynot hosts Menno today (Tuesday). Crofton hosts Menno on Thursday.
Lennox 4, Parkston 3
LENNOX — Lennox Only One scored in the bottom of the seventh and final inning to claim a 4-3 victory over the Parkston Mudcats in amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Jeff Harris doubled and singled, and Spencer Freudenthal and Landon Sudbeck each had two hits for Parkston. Dylan Mogck, Brady Nolz and Ryan McGinnis each had a hit for the Mudcats.
Jake Weber took the loss. Freudenthal struck out five in two innings of shutout work. Dillon Stadlman struck out six in his four innings of work.
Parkston, 3-9, hosts Mount Vernon on Thursday.
Platte 9, Hartford-Humboldt 5
HUMBOLDT — The Platte Killer Tomatoes scored four runs in the ninth to claim a 9-5 victory over Humboldt-Hartford in amateur baseball action on Saturday.
Richard Sternberg doubled and singled, and Derek Soukup had two hits for Platte. Sheldon Gant posted a double and three RBI. Miles Hubers and Michael Buitenbos each had a hit in the victory.
Hubers pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win.
Platte hosts Dimock-Emery on Tuesday.
