OMAHA, Neb. — Eight wrestlers from Crofton-Bloomfield and wrestlers from three other area programs will compete in the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament, beginning today (Thursday) in Omaha, Nebraska.
Competing for Crofton-Bloomfield are Robbie Fischer (106), Hudson Barger (120), William Poppe (145), Wyatt Tramp (160), Garret Buschkamp (170), Ty Tramp (195), Jared Janssen (220) and Paxton Bartels (285). Janssen was third at 220 pounds a year ago. Fischer was fifth at 106 pounds last season.
Crofton also has two girls competing in the single-class state competition, Madisen Petersen (120) and Annabelle Poppe (165).
Hartington Cedar Catholic will be represented by two wrestlers, Braeden Kleinschmit (132) and Conner Hochstein (145).
Ponca also has two wrestlers competing in Class C, Dalton Anderson (126) and Aiden Cooke (170). Anderson, who took an undefeated record into districts, was sixth at state at 126 pounds a year ago.
Quad County Northeast will have one wrestler in the Class C field, Kolby Casey at 195 pounds.
