RAPID CITY — The Vermillion Tanagers’ girls’ golf team earned a second-place finish at the South Dakota Class A state golf tournament Tuesday.
Vermillion shot a team score of 695, eight strokes off the pace of winners Sioux Falls Christian at 687. The Dakota Valley Panthers registered a fourth-place finish, scoring 719.
Dakota Valley’s Katie Betsworth finished third at 164, four strokes ahead of Vermillion’s Stephanie Carr (168). Beresford’s Maiya Muller tied for seventh with a score of 172, while Vermillion’s Georgia Johnson tied for ninth at 173. Taylor Reuvers of Vermillion was 11th at 174 while Beresford’s Juliann Seeley tied for 12th at 175.
With a score of 156, St. Thomas More’s Rylan Horning won the individual championship by six strokes over Canton’s Olivia Sorlie (162).
TEAM SCORES: 1, Sioux Falls Christian 687; 2, Vermillion 695; 3, St. Thomas More 709; 4, Dakota valley 719; 5, Canton 726; T-6, Winner Area 764; T-6, West Central 764; 8, Aberdeen Roncalli 791; 9, Custer 805; 10, Madison 809; 11, Chamberlain 822; 12, Groton Area 831; 13, Belle Fourche 848; 14, Parkston 915
TOP 15: 1, Rylan Horning, St. Thomas More 156; 2, Olivia Sorlie, Canton 162; 3, Katie Betsworth, Dakota Valley 164; 4, Stephanie Carr, Vermillion 168; 5, Tori Peterson, Sioux Falls Christian 170; 6, Claire Crawford, Aberdeen Roncalli 71; T-7, Claire Lamfers, Sioux Falls Christian 172; T-7 Maiya Muller, Beresford 172; T-9, Georgia Johnson, Vermillion 173; T-9, Cecelia VanDenTop, Sioux Falls Christian 173; 11, Taylor Reuvers, Vermillion 174; T-12, Ellery Jansen, Canton 175, T-12, Juliann Seeley, Beresford 175; T-12, Carly Guthmiller, Groton Area 175; T-12, Trey Speer, Chamberlain 175; T-12, Kaitlin Strain, St. Thomas More 175
NOTABLE AREA FINISHERS: T-17, Lexi Squier, Dakota Valley, 177, T-21, Claire Wiebelhaus, Dakota valley 178; 23, Ronnie Wilharm, Vermillion 180; 25, Madison Buenger, Elk Point-Jefferson 182; T-32, Kaitlin Tracy, Vermillion 188; T-48, Kayla Neugebauer, Parkston 199
