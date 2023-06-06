RAPID CITY — The Vermillion Tanagers’ girls’ golf team earned a second-place finish at the South Dakota Class A state golf tournament Tuesday.

Vermillion shot a team score of 695, eight strokes off the pace of winners Sioux Falls Christian at 687. The Dakota Valley Panthers registered a fourth-place finish, scoring 719.

