VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers finished third in a field that included all four Sioux Falls public schools in gymnastics action on Thursday in Vermillion.
Sioux Falls Lincoln claimed top honors with a 134.55, followed by Roosevelt (127.7) and the Tanagers (115.65). Jefferson scored 109.6, while Washington had just one varsity gymnast.
Lincoln’s Rachel Bruggeman earned all-around honors with a 33.9. Roosevelt’s Lilly Fenicle (33.15) was second, followed by Lincoln’s Blair Corcoran (33.05) and Vermillion’s Serena Gapp (32.9).
Bruggeman also posted the top score on vault (9.0). Corcoran won floor with a 9.55. Roosevelt won the other two events, with Benicle winning balance beam (8.9) and Danica Yusten winning uneven parallel bars (8.1).
Gapp was the top Vermillion score on beam (8.6) and bars (7.6). Tori Farmer led Vermillion on vault (8.9) and floor (8.4).
Vermillion hosts its annual Winter Wonderland meet on Saturday.
