MENNO — Tyler Priest tossed a complete game, striking out eight, as Crofton downed Freeman 4-2 in the opening round of the District 6B amateur baseball tournament on Friday in Menno.
Corey Roach doubled and singled, and Jared Wiebelhaus doubled for Crofton. Alec Martin had a hit and a RBI, and Nick Hegge and Seth Wiebelhaus each had a hit in the victory.
Bailey Sage doubled and singled for Freeman. Nathan Weier and Tryg Aanenson each had a RBI single. Jake Weier, Jackson Fiegen and Trey Christensen each had a hit in the effort.
Nate Broehm took the loss, striking out seven in his five innings of work.
Crofton advances to Tuesday’s late game, facing either Menno or Irene. Freeman will face either Menno or Irene on Sunday at 7 p.m.
FREEMAN 000 200 000 — 2 7 2
CROFTON 102 000 01X — 4 6 3
Nate Broehm, Jackson Fiegen (6) and Fiegen, Josh Vaith (6)
