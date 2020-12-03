BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
SPARETIME LADIES
HIGH TEAM GAME: (12/2) Vogt Cleaners 838; (11/25) Downtown Screen Printing 812
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (12/2) Vogt Cleaners 2437; (11/25) Downtown Screen Printing 2369
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (12/2) Judy Barta 205, Peg Muhmel 203 (errorless), Edwena Turner 200 (errorless)-199, Joan Tammen 194, Sharon Mernin 190; (11/25) Naomi Cuka 215-204, Edwena Turner 206, Sharon Mernin 204-195, Susan Murphy 190
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (12/2) Judy Barta 563, Joan Tammen 554, Edwena Turner 545, Sharon Mernin 527, Peggy Muhmel 511; (11/25) Edwena Turner 582, Naomi Cuka 576, Sharon Mernin 557, Judy Barta 521, Jordan Drotzman 507
STANDINGS: Pin Ups Casino 18-2, Laser Barn 14-6, Vogt Cleaners 9.5-10.5, Hideout Studio & Spa 8-12, Downtown Screen Printing 7.5-12.5
12/2 HIGHLIGHTS: Deb Meyer 4-7-8-10; Naomi Cuka 3-10; Judy Barta – turkey; Sharon Mernin – turkey; Joan Tammen – 4 bagger; Melissa Nelson – turkey; Sarah Blackwell 3-10, turkey; Edwena Turner – turkey
11/25 HIGHLIGHTS: Naomi Cuka — Turkey; Ruth Drotzman 5-6; Regan Luken 2-7; Edwena Turner —Turkey & 4 in a row; Jane Rhoades 2-7; Sharon Mernin — Crow; Judy Barta — Turkey; Eileen Honner 3-10; Jordan Drotzman 3-10
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: (11/30) Plath Chiropractic 568; (11/23) Shake & Bake 478
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (11/30) Plath Chiropractic 1358; (11/23) NDNS
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (11/30) Robin Holec 300 (perfect), Scott Plath 268, Bruce Myers 247, Harold LaPointe 247, Bruce Myers 236; (11/23) JJ Peterson 278, 258, Mark Brannen 254, Dan Redowl Sr. 254, JJ Peterson 246
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (11/30) Bruce Myers 702, Robin Holec 698, Scott Plath 660, Harold LaPointe 642, Chuck Turner 639; (11/23) JJ Peterson 782, Mark Brannen 663, Austin Reich 645, Dave Reich 632, Robin Holec 631
STANDINGS: Shake & Bake 51, NDNS 42, Tatanka Nupa 36, Nustar 35, Plath Chiropractic 31, Santee 27, The Reichs 23, Smoke ’Em Out BBQ 7
11/30 HIGHLIGHTS: Plath Chiropractic rolls National Honor Score of 568
VOLLEYBALL
DAKOTA XII CONF.
ALL-CONF. TEAM
FIRST TEAM: Abby Brooks, Madison; Abby Glanzer (MVP), S.F. Christian; Kelsi Heard, S.F. Christian; Taylor Wilshire, Dakota Valley; Rachel Rosenquist, Dakota Valley; Sophie VandenBosch, Madison
SECOND TEAM: Kylie Krusemark, Madison; Blayne Gacke, Tri-Valley; Cassidy Gors, Tea Area; Brooklyn Pater, S.F. Christian; Olivia Ritter, Tea Area; Logan Miller, Dakota Valley
THIRD TEAM: Alyssa Chytka, Elk Point-Jefferson; Claire Doty, Vermillion; Carlee Laubach, Canton; Jessica Masgai, Tri-Valley; Jenna Leuth, West Central; Sophi Randall, Dell Rapids
HONORABLE MENTION: Emma Neu, Canton; Sophie Atchison, Dakota Valley; Kenzie Garry, Dell Rapids; Emma Van Regenmorter, Dell Rapids; Sophia Giorgio, Elk Point-Jefferson; Mara Hinker, Lennox; Kyah Jackson, Lennox; Courtney Sandall, Lennox; Raena Rost, Madison; Katie VanEgdom, S.F. Christian; Ryen Hawkey, Tea Area; Elizabeth Spah, Tea Area; Kaitlyn Mohnen, Tri-Valley; Eva Knutson, Vermillion; Rachel Bucher, West Central; Cassidy Siemonsma, West Central
