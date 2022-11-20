HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings’ Tyrique McMurrin posted 18 points and eight rebounds off the bench to lead Hastings past Mount Marty 75-57 in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Saturday.
Reggie Thomas scored 22 points and had five assists for Hastings. Karson Gansebom added nine points and five assists in the victory.
