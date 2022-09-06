Yankton (2-0) ranked third in the South Dakota Media prep football poll, announced Tuesday.
Pierre (2-0) received all 23 first place votes. Tea Area, the other 2-0 team in the class, ranked second. Watertown (1-1), Yankton’s opponent this week, received a vote.
Here is a look at the other classes, with a focus on area teams.
— Dakota Valley (2-0) and Beresford (2-0) ranked third and fourth in Class 11A. West Central (2-0) holds the top spot.
— Elk Point-Jefferson (3-0) ranks third in Class 11B. Winner (3-0) was a unanimous pick for the top spot.
— Parkston (3-0) ranked fourth in Class 9AA, with Viborg-Hurley (3-0) and Freeman-Freeman Academy-Marion (3-0) each receiving votes. Howard (3-0) holds the top spot.
— Alcester-Hudson (3-0) received a vote in Class 9A. Gregory (2-0) holds the top spot.
— Avon (2-1) ranked third in Class 9B. Herreid-Selby Area (2-0) as a unanimous selection for first.
— Sioux Falls Jefferson (2-0) holds the top spot in Class 11AAA.
FOOTBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 5 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
CLASS 11AAA
1. Jefferson (19) 2-0 111 1
2. O’Gorman (3) 2-0 92 2
3. Lincoln (1) 2-0 72 3
4. Stevens 2-0 34 5
5. Harrisburg 1-1 31 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Brandon Valley 5.
CLASS 11AA
1. Pierre (23) 2-0 115 1
2. Tea Area 2-0 88 2
3. Yankton 2-0 73 3
4. Brookings 1-1 37 4
5. Mitchell 1-1 25 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Sturgis 6, Watertown 1.
CLASS 11A
1. West Central (16) 2-0 107 1
2. Dell Rapids (7) 2-0 99 2
3. Dakota Valley 2-0 49 4
4. Beresford 2-0 43 RV
5. Madison 1-1 19 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Lennox 16, Canton 12.
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (23) 3-0 115 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 3-0 86 2
3. Elk Point-Jefferson 3-0 75 3
4. St. Thomas More 2-0 33 5
5. Mount Vernon-Plankinton 3-0 15 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Roncalli 11, Sioux Valley 6, McCook Central-Montrose 4.
Class 9AA
1. Howard (22) 3-0 114 1
2. Wall (1) 3-0 90 2
3. Hamlin 3-0 55 3
4. Parkston 3-0 49 4
5. Hanson 2-1 31 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Viborg-Hurley 4, Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy 2.
Class 9A
1. Gregory (18) 2-0 109 2
2. Warner (2) 3-0 87 3
3. Castlewood (1) 2-0 67 4
4. Canistota (2) 1-2 38 1
5. Lyman 3-0 31 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Deubrook Area 4, Harding County-Bison 4, Chester Area 3, Alcester-Hudson 1, Wolsey-Wessington 1.
Class 9B
1. Herreid-Selby Area (23) 2-0 115 1
2. Hitchcock-Tulare 3-0 87 3
3. De Smet 2-1 53 5
4. Avon 2-1 43 2
5. Sully Buttes 3-0 39 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Kadoka Area 5, Dell Rapids St. Mary 3.
