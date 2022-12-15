The continued poor weather conditions on Thursday wiped out the schedule for several area programs, including Mount Marty’s home basketball doubleheader against Dordt. No makeup date has been announced.
Yankton High School had no competitions scheduled for Thursday.
Here is a look at the area events that were altered due to the weather:
— The Canistota at Freeman boys’ basketball game, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Friday, Dec. 16.
— The Elk Point-Jefferson at Parker basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed to Saturday, Dec. 17. Play will begin at 10 a.m., with varsity games at 2:15 and 3:30 p.m.
— The Gayville-Volin at Andes Central-Dakota Christian basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Thursday, will be played Monday, Dec. 19. JV games will begin at 4 p.m., with varsity girls at 5:15 p.m. and varsity boys at 6:30 p.m.
— The wrestling triangular featuring Burke-Gregory and Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes at Parkston, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Jan. 3.
— The Niobrara-Verdigre at Crofton basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Jan. 10.
— The Platte-Geddes at Burke boys’ basketball game, scheduled for Thursday, was rescheduled for Jan. 17 in Burke. The boys’ game will be part of a doubleheader with the girls on that night.
— The following boys’ basketball games were postponed, with no makeup dates announced: Centerville at Avon, Flandreau at Beresford and Menno at Bridgewater-Emery.
— The following girls’ basketball games were postponed, with no makeup dates announced: Centerville at Avon, Flandreau at Beresford, Scotland at Bon Homme and Vermillion at Ponca.
— The Pender Quadrangular and the Tri County Northeast triangular wrestling events were postponed, with no makeup dates announced.
— Though no official announcement has been received, it is expected that the following events are off due to at least one school involved being closed: Vermillion vs. Boys’ Town boys’ basketball; Bloomfield at Osmond-Randolph basketball doubleheader; Vermillion at Wagner-Bon Homme gymnastics; and Vermillion at Wagner wrestling.
— The Wausa at Gayville-Volin basketball doubleader, scheduled for Dec. 13, has been rescheduled for Jan. 23.
— The Platte-Geddes at Gregory girls’ basketball game, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed to Monday, Jan. 16 in Gregory. It will be part of a doubleheader with the boys.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.