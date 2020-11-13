VERMILLION — The Pierre Governors captured their fourth consecutive Class 11AA state football championship with a 38-6 rout of Brookings on Friday night at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
It marks the longest streak in South Dakota since West Central won six in a row from 2000-05.
Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz completed 10-of-19 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns to earn Joe Robbie MVP honors for Pierre (9-2). Maguire Raske rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown to earn Outstanding Back honors, while Preston Taylor was named the Outstanding Lineman.
Josh Buri ran for 122 yards and one touchdown for Brookings (11-1), which was held scoreless over the final three quarters.
11B: Winner 18, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 14
VERMILLION — Riley Orel rushed for 101 yards and one touchdown as the Winner Warriors captured the Class 11B state football championship with an 18-14 defensive victory over Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan on Friday afternoon at the DakotaDome.
Orel was named the game’s Joe Robbie MVP, while Winner’s Charley Pravecek was selected the Outstanding Lineman and Sam Kruger was chosen as the Outstanding Back.
The title was the third for Winner (11-0) in the past six years, but the first since 2016.
Bridgewater-Emery (10-1) took a 7-6 lead on a Kaden Klumb 1-yard touchdown run with 3:22 remaining in the second quarter, but Orel scored on a 4-yard run with 30 seconds left to give Winner a 12-7 edge at halftime.
Brady Fitz pushed that margin out to 18-7 with a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan answered with a Bodie Burnham 1-yard scoring run.
