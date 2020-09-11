Some high school students prefer to attend a college or university close to their home.
Some would prefer to venture further away.
To each their own.
Dylan Boucher fell into that second category: He wanted to experience a different part of the country on his own. He wanted a fresh start. And he wanted to play football in college.
Boucher hails from Orangevale, California, a small town of nearly 40,000 residents northeast of Sacramento. It’s a community he said that shares a similar small town feel to his new residence in Yankton.
“Whoever I would see in kindergarten would be who I saw until we graduated,” said Boucher, a freshman defensive lineman at Mount Marty University. “It’s the same feel here, but I don’t know anyone here.”
Unlike the majority of prospective college students, Boucher had a year off to evaluate his future. He graduated from high school in 2019 and spent the past year attending camps and working out with professional trainers.
Eventually he was extended an offer to attend Mount Marty and play football for a brand new program.
Not even a month into his stay in Yankton and Boucher is already adamant he is where he should be.
“Being in this town is honestly one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” he said. “It’s better than I expected, to say the least.”
Boucher is a member of Mount Marty’s first recruiting class that was brought in with the understanding that the players would spend a year training in preparation for the 2021 debut season.
That fact was attractive to those recruits, according to Davian Guajardo, a freshman quarterback from Denton, Texas.
“Being a pioneer and everything, that’s exciting,” he said this week. “I’m happy to be part of it.”
Here are a few notes and observations from Mount Marty’s third week of practices this fall.
• Mount Marty didn’t practice Tuesday because of weather.
• Thursday was the eighth practice of the fall, and following the conclusion of the third week, head coach Mike Woodley said not much has been installed yet in terms of offensive and defensive schemes. As the Lancers progress through the fall and into next spring, more and more will be added, according to Woodley.
• For the first time, the Lancers practiced inside the new Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse on Wednesday. The new complex features 40 yards of football turf. It was an opportunity to get inside the fieldhouse and get a feel for how practices could be held indoors, according to Woodley.
• Watching the Lancers practice, it’s hard not to immediately notice the length the defense has at the linebacker position with the freshman tandem of Dylan Authement (6-foot-4) and Isaac Broades (6-foot-3).
• A bit about schedules: Mount Marty’s debut game will be Sept. 4, 2021, at home against Dakota Wesleyan. The following week, the Lancers will the road to North Dakota for a game against Jamestown. The third game? At Morningside. Said Woodley specifically about facing Morningside, “We’ll find out real quick how we’re going to be.”
