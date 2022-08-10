The Yankton Quarterback Club will hold its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at noon at JoDean’s in Yankton. The public is invited to attend. There is a cost for the meal.
The QB Club hosts area college and high school coaches, as well as special event speakers. It was organized in the fall of 1947 by then-YHS football coach Bob Burns and YHS Hall of Famer Howard “Hod” Nielsen.
