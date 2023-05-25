SIOUX FALLS — The Vermillion Tanagers had three relays land in the top eight on the first day of the South Dakota high school state track and field championships, Thursday in Sioux Falls.
Both the girls’ 3200 relay and sprint medley found themselves within the top eight for Vermillion. The 3200 relay claimed the third place-title with a time of 9:53.03. This relay was run by Taeli Barta, Callie Radigan, Jenaya Cleveland, and Lydia Anderson.
The relay team all echoed each other, stating that, “we knew it was going to be tight race but we could finish within the top four.” They added to it by saying, “we have worked hard all season, so to see the payoff and finish third is just a really nice feeling.”
The sprint medley took home eighth place with a time of 4:22.87. This medley was completed by Jaymes Drake, Marasia Warren, Cleveland, and Barta.
The boys’ 3200 relay also had a top eight finish, taking eighth-place with a time of 8:27.07. The foursome that made up this relay were Henry Anderson, Kade Reuvers, Hunter Morse, Jack Freeburg.
“I felt like my teammates and I had strong performance today, and I am glad we were able to medal,” Freeburg said. “I run again tomorrow, so I plan on using this to help push forward.”
Freeburg’s teammate, Anderson, added on to say, “We have had to work hard all season through injuries and everything, so we are just feeling good knowing we made it through the ups and downs.”
Lee Reiser took home the championship title in the discus throw with a distance of 177-5 for Platte-Geddes. Reiser will compete again on Saturday in the shotput.
“I was feeling really good after that throw, because I gave it everything I had. All week I have been focusing on resting and working hard to ensure I’d be ready to compete,” Reiser said. “I had a lot of energy going in to this event and I am hoping to carry it into Saturday.”
The Dakota Valley girls had one fielding event and one running event claim top eight finishes.
Claire Munch took the third-place title in the triple jump after she jumped a distance of 34-8.
“I have just been trying and looking to improve all season at every meet, so I was really excited to have had this,” Munch said. “I just plan on going into the off-season with the mindset to continue to improve in all aspects.”
The 3200 relay for the Dakota Valley girls took fourth with a time of 9:55.32. Alex McCullough, Ella Otten, Maylee Rose, and Sophia Redler completed the foursome for the Panthers.
Gage Hahn of Ethan-Parkston, tied for fourth place in the high jump after clearing 6-00.
Dakota Valley girls currently have 11 points and is tied for third to lead the local area Class A girls team. Platte-Geddes boys team is currently tied for fourth to lead the local area Class boys teams.
Other local area Class A performances that competed and made finals:
— Lauren McDermott, Elk Point-Jefferson in the girls’ 100 hurdles.
— Braelyn Berens, Parker, and Lauren Zierbart, Ethan-Parkston, in the girls’ 100.
— Elk Point-Jefferson, Parker and Vermillion in the girls’ 400 relay.
— Bon Homme and Platte-Geddes in the boys’ 400 relay.
The second day of the South Dakota high school State Track and Field Championships will pick back up today (Friday) in Sioux Falls, starting at 9 a.m.
