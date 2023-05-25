SIOUX FALLS — The Vermillion Tanagers had three relays land in the top eight on the first day of the South Dakota high school state track and field championships, Thursday in Sioux Falls.

Both the girls’ 3200 relay and sprint medley found themselves within the top eight for Vermillion. The 3200 relay claimed the third place-title with a time of 9:53.03. This relay was run by Taeli Barta, Callie Radigan, Jenaya Cleveland, and Lydia Anderson.

