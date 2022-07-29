GREGORY — Vermillion Post 1 scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally to a 9-7 victory over Dell Rapids in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Friday in Gregory.
Dell Rapids led 7-5 after 3 1/2 innings.
Connor Saunders had two hits and two RBI, and Jack Kratz and Charlie Ward each doubled for Vermillion. T.J. Tracy and Ben Burbach each had a hit for Post 1, which took advantage of nine walks in the contest.
Brayden Pankonen, C.J. Smith and J Rechtenbaugh each had two hits for Dell Rapids. Jack Henry, Dylan Mathis, Will Jaton, Aiden Boechler and Mason Stubbe each had a hit.
Burbach pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the win. Willis Robertson pitched a scoreless seventh for the save. Pankonen took the loss in relief.
Vermillion will face Winner-Colome in the 5 p.m. game today (Saturday). Dell Rapids plays Humboldt-Hartford in an elimination game at 10 a.m.
Gregory 4, Platte-Geddes 2
GREGORY — Host Gregory scored in each of the first four innings, then survived a late rally to top Platte-Geddes 4-2 I the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Friday in Gregory.
Rylan Peck homered and doubled for Gregory. Bryce Frank and Brogan Glover each had two hits. Ben Witt and Trey Murry each doubled. Gunner Stephens added a hit in the victory.
Aiden Bultje had two of Platte-Geddes’ six hits. Dawson Hoffman, Dakota Munger, Carter Lenz and Jackson Neuman each had a hit in the effort.
Frank pitched four shutout innings for the win. Hoffman took the loss, with Oakley Kott striking out three in three innings of shutout relief.
Gregory advances to face Redfield in the late game today (Saturday). Platte-Geddes draws Milbank in an elimination game earlier in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.