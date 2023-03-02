SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt and forward Tasos Kamateros were named to the all-Summit League honorable mention team as announced by the league Thursday afternoon. The awards were voted on by the league’s coaches, media, and sports information directors.
It’s the second-straight year that both Perrott-Hunt and Kamateros appear on the all-Summit awards list. Perrott-Hunt was a second team selection while Kamateros received honorable mention last season.
A native of Auckland, New Zealand, Perrott-Hunt finished as the Coyotes’ leading scorer and ranked 12th in the Summit League with 14.2 points per game. He had six 20-plus point performances this season highlighted by a career-high 30 points against Western Illinois on Dec. 31. He also scored in double-figures in all but one conference game. Perrott-Hunt added his name to the 1,000 point club after knocking down his second basket in the Feb. 4 game versus North Dakota. He closed out his junior season with a 40.4 shooting percentage and 42.2 percent clip from the three-point line.
Kamateros, hailing from Athens, Greece, averaged career-bests in numerous categories including minutes played, three-point percentage, rebounds, and points per game in his junior season. Kamateros was second on the team and 15th in the Summit League in scoring with 12.6 points per game. He put up double-digit scoring numbers in nine of the last 11 games of the year including a season-high 24 points on Kansas City in the regular season finale. Kamateros hauled in 6.2 rebounds per game as well which was fifth-best in the conference. Of the 187 rebounds he recorded this season, 149 of them came on the defensive end – fourth-most in the league.
The Coyotes are the No. 6 seed in the upcoming Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls. South Dakota begins the tournament against No. 3 North Dakota State Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. inside the Sanford PREMIER Center.
2023 Summit League Men’s Basketball Awards
Defensive Player of the Year
Connor Vanover, Oral Roberts
Matt Norman, North Dakota
Connor Vanover, Oral Roberts
First Team All-Summit League
Max Abmas, Oral Roberts (Sr., G)
Trenton Massner, Western Illinois (Sr., G)
Zeke Mayo, South Dakota State (So., G)
Grant Nelson, North Dakota State (Jr., F)
Andrew Rohde, St. Thomas (Fr., G)
Connor Vanover, Oral Roberts (Sr., F)
Second Team All-Summit League
Shemarri Allen, Kansas City (Sr., G)
Parker Bjorklund, St. Thomas (Gr., F)
Matt Dentlinger, South Dakota State (Gr., F)
Issac McBride, Oral Roberts (Jr., G)
RayQuawndis Mitchell, Kansas City (Gr., G)
Honorable Mention All-Summit League
Tommy Bruner, Denver (Jr., G)
Frankie Fidler, Omaha (So., G)
Tasos Kamateros, South Dakota (Jr., F)
Kruz Perrott-Hunt, South Dakota (Jr., G)
Boden Skunberg, North Dakota State (Jr., G)
Shemarri Allen, Kansas City (Sr., G)
Matt Mims, South Dakota State (Jr., G)
Grant Nelson, North Dakota State (Jr., F)
Connor Vanover, Oral Roberts (Sr., F)
Jesiah West, Western Illinois (Jr., F)
Tommy Bruner, Denver (Jr., G)
William Kyle III, South Dakota State (Fr., F)
RayQuawndis Mitchell, Kansas City (Gr., G)
Andrew Rohde, St. Thomas (Fr., G)
Connor Vanover, Oral Roberts (Sr., F)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.