SIOUX FALLS South Dakota guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt and forward Tasos Kamateros were named to the all-Summit League honorable mention team as announced by the league Thursday afternoon. The awards were voted on by the league’s coaches, media, and sports information directors. 

It’s the second-straight year that both Perrott-Hunt and Kamateros appear on the all-Summit awards list. Perrott-Hunt was a second team selection while Kamateros received honorable mention last season.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.