The Yankton Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday at noon at JoDeans, located on Broadway in Yankton.
This week’s speakers are Mount Marty head track and field coach Dan Fitzsimmons and Yankton head track and field coach Geoff Gross, who will talk about their seasons.
Fitzsimmons is in his first season at MMU after coaching high-level programs at both the University of South Dakota and Yankton High School. Gross returns to coaching after having had strong programs at several stops, including state championships at Pierre.
The QB Club is offering a “Valentine’s Day” special for attendees, with buy-one-get-one meals and Valentine’s Day-related raffle prizes. Raffle tickets are included with the purchase of a meal.
The public is invited to attend.
