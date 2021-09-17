MENNO — Top-ranked Winner built a 46-6 halftime lead on the way to a 61-12 victory over Jim River in prep football action on Friday.
Kaden Keiser rushed for 137 yards and two scores for Winner. Joey Cole also rushed for two scores. Blake Volmer, Riley Orel, Karsen Keiser and Aiden Barfuss each rushed for a score in the victory.
Dawson Bietz passed for 133 yards and a score, and rushed for a score for Jim River. Austin Pillsbury caught four passes for 68 yards. Logan Sayler caught a touchdown for the Trappers.
Jackson Vesely returned an interception for a touchdown for Winner. Slade Cournoyer also picked off a pass for the Warriors.
Winner, 5-0, hosts Wagner on Sept. 24 as the Warriors celebrate homecoming. Jim River, 2-2, heads west to face Miller-Highmore-Harrold on Sept. 24.
WINNER (5-0) 24 22 7 8 — 61
JIM RIVER (2-2) 6 0 6 0 — 12
Alcester-Hudson 70, Centerville 54
ALCESTER — Jovey Christensen tallied a state 9-man record 547 yards and nine touchdowns to lead Alcester-Hudson to a 70-54 win over Centerville Friday night in Alcester.
Christensen tallied the 547 yards and nine scores on 36 carries for the Cubs (1-3). His 547 yards broke the mark of Howard's Dan Noonan, who rushed for 527 yards in a game in 2009. His nine touchdowns tied a record by Jared Berg of Grant-Deuel (2004).
Also for Alcester-Hudson, Mateo Kleinhans completed one pass for 30 yards and Caden Winquist rushed for 32 more yards.
Cole Edberg led Centerville (1-3) with 499 yards and seven touchdowns passing. Austin Bohlman hauled in 148 yards receiving and four scores. Covin Wattier added 148 yards and two touchdowns receiving. Malachi Brouwer tallied 112 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Alcester-Hudson is at Corsica-Stickney Friday. Centerville is at Colman-Egan Friday.
CENTERVILLE (1-3) 0 14 12 28 —54
ALCESTER-HUDSON (1-3) 8 28 12 22 —70
Canistota-Freeman 56, Garretson 50, OT
CANISTOTA – Canistota-Freeman rallied from a 21-0 deficit to claim a 56-50 overtime victory over Garretson in prep football action on Friday.
Tage Ortman passed for 254 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for two scores for Canistota-Freeman. Noah Kleinsasser rushed for 149 yards and two scores. Isiah Robertson caught four passes for 110 yards and a score. Cayden Scott had four catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. Will Ortman added a 35-yard touchdown catch for the Pride.
Dylan Kindt passed for 399 yards and five scores, and rushed for 63 yards and two scores for Garretson. Jayse Miller had eight catches for 156 yards and two scores. Cooper Long had six catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Cadyn Ockenga added a touchdown catch for the Blue Dragons.
Kleinsasser had a hand in 10 tackles and Robertson had eight tackles and an interception return for a touchdown for the Pride defense.
Carson Clark had a hand in 13 tackles and Kindt picked off two passes for the Garretson defense. Ockenga also had an interception.
Both teams are now 3-2. Canistota-Freeman heads to Chester Area next. Garretson heads to Irene-Wakonda next.
GARRETSON (3-2)21 14 7 8 0 – 50
CANISTOTA-FREEMAN (3-2)0 20 24 6 6 – 56
Hartington-Newcastle 34, Plainview 30
PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle scored 14 unanswered points to claim a 34-30 victory over Plainview in prep football action on Friday.
Riley Sudbeck rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns, and passed for 168 yards and a score for Hartington-Newcastle. Jake Peitz caught five passes for 113 yards and a score. Kale Korth added 67 yards and a rushing touchdown for the Wildcats.
Tanner Frahm passed for 173 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 55 yards and a score for Plainview. Jacson King had 68 yards rushing, along with two scores, as well as 68 yards receiving. Braden Waldow caught five passes for 68 yards and a score for the Pirates.
Seth Pinkelman led the Wildcat defense with 13 tackles. Korth had 12 stops, with Lane Heimes recording 11 tackles. Peitz and Daniel Steffen each recorded a sack in the victory.
Frahm had a hand in 20 tackles for the Plainview defense. Tanner Stolp was in on 15 stops, with Waldow making 13 tackles. Caden Ickler added a fumble recovery for the Pirates.
Hartington-Newcastle, 2-2, travels to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge next. Plainview heads to Wakefield next.
HART.-NEW. (2-2) 0 6 14 14 — 34
PLAINVIEW (0-4) 14 8 8 0 — 30
Wynot 64, Randolph 16
WYNOT, Neb. — Wynot jumped out to a 37-0 lead on the way to a 64-16 victory over Randolph in prep football action on Friday.
Wynot was ahead before its offense took the field, as Colin Wieseler returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a score. After that, Dylan Heine was near-perfect behind center, going 15-for-17 passing for 268 yards and five touchdowns. Heine also rushed for a score.
Also for Wynot, Zach Foxhoven rushed for 87 yards and two scores. Charlie Schroeder caught a pair of passes, resulting in 100 yards and two scores. Carson Wieseler, Jack Kuchta and Joe Sudbeck each caught a touchdown pass in the victory.
Collyn Beal rushed for 96 yards and two scores for Randolph. He also had a 10-yard catch.
Joe Sudbeck and Kuchta each picked off a pass for the Wynot defense.
Bryson Eledge and Shaw Backer each had 11 tackles for the Randolph defense.
Wynot, 2-2, travels to Wausa next. Randolph hosts Osmond next.
RANDOLPH (0-4) 0 16 0 0 — 16
WYNOT (2-2) 29 22 7 6 — 64
Aquinas 22, Crofton 14
CROFTON, Neb. — Aquinas’ Michael Andel scored twice in the final 6:53 to lift his squad to a 22-14 victory over Crofton in prep football action on Friday.
Crofton led 7-0 after one quarter, thanks to a Jimmy Allen touchdown run. Aquinas answered with 10 second quarter points, a 50-yard touchdown run by Caleb Thege and a 27-yard field goal by John Prochaska.
In the fourth quarter, Allen had another 5-yard scoring run to give Crofton the lead. Andel answered with a 65-yard touchdown with 6:53 to play. He iced the win with a 37-yard scoring run with 2:36 to play.
Andel had 14 carries for 172 yards for Aquinas. Thege finished with 72 yards.
Allen carried the ball 32 times, finishing with 172 yards, for Crofton.
A.J. Oltmer had a hand in 17 tackles, and Chris Nickolite and Andel each had 16 stops for Aquinas.
Jaxon Wiebelhaus was in on eight tackles to lead the Crofton defense. William Poppe and Jared Janssen each had a hand in seven tackles.
Aquinas, 3-1, hosts Oakland-Craig on Thursday, Sept. 23. Crofton, 2-2, travels to Tekamah-Herman on Sept. 24.
AQUINAS (3-1) 0 10 0 12 — 22
CROFTON (2-2) 7 0 0 7 — 14
LCC 55, Elkhorn Valley 8
TILDEN, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge built a 48-8 halftime lead and coasted to a 55-8 victory over Elkhorn Valley in prep football action on Friday.
Evan Haisch rushed for 112 yards and two scores, and Caleb Erwin rushed for 85 yards and two scores for LCC. Sutton Ehlers carried the ball four times, resulting in three touchdowns. Bradyn Urwiler rushed for 73 yards and score. Evan Schmitt was 4-for-4 passing for 40 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to Dan Puppe, in the victory.
Keegan Petersen rushed for 66 yards and a score for Elkhorn Valley.
Ehlers had a hand in seven tackles for the LCC defense. Lucas Rasmussen recovered a fumble.
Carter Werner had a hand in six tackles for Elkhorn Valley.
LCC, 3-1, hosts Hartington-Newcastle next. Elkhorn Valley travels to Lutheran High Northeast next.
LCC (3-1) 28 21 6 0 — 55
ELKHORN VALLEY (0-4) 0 8 0 0 — 8
Hanson 34, Viborg-Hurley 0
ALEXANDRIA — Jackson Jarding had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score as Hanson blanked Viborg-Hurley 34-0 in prep football action on Friday.
Riley Haynes posted a 49-yard touchdown run and two catches for 75 yards, and Brock Tuttle added 65 yards and a touchdown run for Hanson. Kade Waldera threw the 38-yard touchdown pass to Jarding, who also had two 6-yard scoring runs. Hadley Wallace had a team-high 83 yards rushing. Waldera passed for 112 yards in the win.
Chance Schollerman passed for 73 yards for Viborg-Hurley.
Tuttle led the Hanson defense with eight tackles. Haynes had two sacks. Jarding and Wallace each picked off a pass.
For Viborg-Hurley, Wyatt Huber led the defense with nine tackles. Connor Kessler, Bryon Osterloo and Shane Harms each had seven stops.
Hanson, 4-0, hosts Deubrook Area for homecoming next. Viborg-Hurley, 1-3, travels to Howard next.
VIBORG-HURLEY (1-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0
HANSON (4-0) 14 12 0 8 — 34
Dakota Valley 45, Sisseton 12
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Ethan Anema accounted for five touchdowns in a 45-12 Dakota Valley win over Sisseton Friday night in North Sioux City.
Anema ran for 115 yards and three scores, and added 120 yards passing and two scores for Dakota Valley (1-3). Brodey Ballinger added 46 yards rushing and one touchdown. Randy Rosenquist tallied 83 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Ethan DeSpiegler threw 219 yards and one touchdown for Sisseton (0-4).
Dakota Valley is at West Central Friday at 7 p.m.
SISSETON (0-4) 6 0 0 6 —12
DAKOTA VALLEY (1-3) 12 20 7 6 —45
Avon 58, Burke 36
BURKE — Brady Bierema and Riley Rucktaeschel accounted for five touchdowns in Avon’s 58-36 victory over Burke Friday in Burke.
Bierema rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns for Avon (4-0). Rucktaeschel threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Jaden Stahl rushed for 148 yards. Lincoln Thury hauled in three passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Cody Soukup recorded 93 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Ben Witt threw for 122 yards and two scores for Burke (2-2). Taron Serr added 118 yards and two scores rushing. Bryce Frank tallied 118 receiving yards and one score.
Avon is at Gayville-Volin Friday at 2 p.m.
