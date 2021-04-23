BURKE & GREGORY — The Platte-Geddes boys and Burke girls claimed top honors in the Burke-Gregory Golf Invitational on Friday. The boys’ competition was held in Burke, with the girls’ competition in Gregory.
Platte-Geddes’ Dawson Hoffman and Brody Boltjes each shot 80, helping the Black Panthers to edge Gregory 254 to 257 in the boys’ team standings. Gregory’s Eli Fogel was third, one stroke off the lead.
Burke scored 304, led by medalist Adisyn Indahl’s 86, to win the girls’ division. Bon Homme’s MaKayla Kelly (89) was second, followed by Scotland-Menno’s Rylee Conrad (93).
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Burke 304, Andes Central-Dakota Christian (AC-DC) 365
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Adisyn Indahl, Burke 86; 2, MaKayla Kelley, Bon Homme 89; 3, Rylee Conrad, Scotland-Menno 93; 4, Jesse Jo Vanderwerf, Gregory 94; 5, McKenna Kocmich, Avon 97; 6, Ryanna Claussen, Ethan 100; 7, Abigail Svatos, AC-DC 102; 8, Ashton Summerville, Platte-Geddes 103; 9, Jaden Kortan, Bon Homme 104; 10, Calli Davis, Burke 106; 11, Sadie Rasmussen, Platte-Geddes 106; 12, Olivia Bull, Burke 112; 13, Ava Sargent, Burke 119; 14, Nora Winckler, Scotland-Menno 122; 15, Mackenzie Muckey, AC-DC 128; 16, Marissa Maas, AC-DC 135
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Platte-Geddes 254, Gregory 257, Ethan 278, Kimball-White Lake (KWL) 281, Corsica-Stickney 284, Burke 305, Andes Central-Dakota Christian (AC-DC) 345
TOP 15: 1, Dawson Hoffman, Platte-Geddes 80; 2, Brody Boltjes, Platte-Geddes 80; 3, Eli Fogel, Gregory 81; 4, Bryce Frank, Burke 85; 5, Trey Murray, Gregory 86; 6, Kaden Tyrell, KWL 89; 7, Kaden Klumb, Ethan 90; 8, Jaylen Kemp, Corsica-Stickney 90; 9, Kade Stukel 90; 10, Landon Bares, Bon Homme 91; 11, Rylan Gerlach, Ethan 91; 12, Jaxon Christensen, KWL 93; 13, Caden Oberbroekling, Platte-Geddes 94; 14, Brendon Wentland, Corsica-Stickney 95; 15, Kody Klumb, Ethan 97
