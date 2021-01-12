HARTFORD — The Bruns brothers combined to make 22-of-37 shots for 62 points as top-ranked Dakota Valley narrowly defeated West Central 78-70 in a Class A boys’ basketball game Tuesday night in Hartford.
Paul Bruns was 14-of-22 from the floor for 40 points to go along with 10 rebounds, while Isaac Bruns made 8-of-15 shots for 22 points and seven rebounds.
Chayce Montagne dished out six assists for Dakota Valley.
In the loss for West Central, Zane Crawford scored 18 points, Hunter Hagerty had 15 points, Kasan Abedi had 11 points and Jacob Krempges grabbed six rebounds.
DAKOTA VALLEY 23 19 25 11 — 78
WEST CENTRAL 24 20 15 11 — 70
Viborg-Hurley 56, Alcester-Hudson 17
ALCESTER — Gradee Sherman scored 22 points and pulled down 17 rebounds to help Viborg-Hurley cruise past Alcester-Hudson 56-17 in a boys’ basketball game Tuesday night in Alcester.
Eli Boomgarden added 18 points and eight rebounds for Viborg-Hurley, while Grant Mikkelsen had five points and seven rebounds.
No stats were available for Alcester-Hudson.
EPJ 59, Irene-Wakonda 44
WAKONDA — Thanks to a combined 35 points from Andrew Nearman and Landon Geary, the Elk Point-Jefferson boys’ basketball team picked up its first win of the season with a 59-44 defeat of Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday night in Wakonda.
Nearman finished with 18 points, while Geary had 17 points and Tyler Goehring contributed 11 points for EPJ (1-6).
For Irene-Wakonda (1-7), Conner Libby had 23 points and four rebounds, and Dashel Spurrell had 10 points and five rebounds.
On Thursday, EPJ hosts Ponca, Nebraska, and Irene-Wakonda hosts Centerville in Wakonda.
ELK POINT-JEFF. (1-6) 12 18 12 17 — 59
IRENE-WAKONDA (1-7) 8 8 17 11 — 44
Centerville 49, Scotland 34
CENTERVILLE — Logan Bobzin’s 18 points and Will Kroger’s 13 rebounds helped Centerville upend Scotland 49-34 in a boys’ basketball game Tuesday in Centerville.
Kroger also scored eight points, while Cole Edberg stuffed the box score with eight points, nine rebounds, four assists and five steals. Jack Walters contributed four points and nine rebounds.
For Scotland, Keenan Souhrada had eight points and six rebounds, Dawson Bietz had seven points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals, and Stephen Johnson had seven points. Lucas Dennis chipped in with six points, six rebounds and four blocks.
On Thursday, Centerville plays Irene-Wakonda in Wakonda and Scotland hosts Avon.
SCOTLAND 10 8 4 12 — 34
CENTERVILLE 12 14 7 16 — 49
Wynot 53, Niobrara-Verdigre 24
WYNOT, Neb. — Dylan Heine scored 11 points and the Wynot defense forced 23 turnovers to capture a 53-24 boys’ victory over Niobrara-Verdigre on Tuesday in Wynot, Nebraska.
Anthony Haberman and Trystan Heimes both added eight points for Wynot.
Niobrara-Verdigre got 11 points from Rane Vesely and seven points from Chase Pritchett.
Wagner 64, Gregory 58
WAGNER — Toby Zephier scored 22 points to help Wagner clip Gregory 64-58 on Tuesday night in Wagner.
Nolan Carda also finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds for Wagner, while Dustin Honomichl had 10 points and five rebounds.
Gregory got 25 points and 17 rebounds from Daniel Mitchell, and 20 points and nine rebounds from Cruz Klundt.
GREGORY 11 12 11 24 — 58
WAGNER 18 11 14 21 — 64
Winnebago 63, Tri County Northeast 40
WINNBAGO, Neb. — Winnebago built a 32-12 halftime lead on the way to a 63-40 boys’ basketball win over Tri County Northeast on Tuesday in Winnebago, Nebraska.
In the loss for Tri County Northeast, Reed Hingst scored 11 points, Nate Oswald had eight points and five rebounds, and Steven Sullivan and Garrett Blanke both pulled down nine rebounds.
TRI COUNTY NE 4 8 16 12 — 40
WINNEBAGO 18 14 17 14 — 63
Huron 51, Brookings 46
BROOKINGS — Jaren Schley and Brandon Decker both scored 17 points as Huron beat Brookings 51-46 in an ESD boys’ game Tuesday night in Brookings.
Huron jumped out to a 22-9 lead after the first quarter and held on for the victory.
Brookings put three players in double figures, with Henry Hammrich (16), Nick Schefers (10) and Zach Moe (10).
HURON 22 5 6 18 — 51
BROOKINGS 9 9 12 16 — 46
Sioux Valley 72, Hamlin 48
VOLGA — Oliver Vincent made 10-of-17 shots for 24 points to send Sioux Valley to a 72-48 rout of Hamlin on Tuesday in Volga.
Kelton Vincent tallied 15 points, five rebounds and eight assists for Sioux Valley (11-0), while Parker Puetz had 12 points and five rebounds.
Hamlin (2-5) got 13 points from Jackson Noem.
HAMLIN (2-5) 12 9 17 10 — 48
SIOUX VALLEY (11-0) 21 21 12 18 — 72
S.F. Christian 84, Dell Rapids 69
SIOUX FALLS — Tyler Prins scored 19 points and four other teammates also reached double figures for Sioux Falls Christian in an 84-69 victory Tuesday over Dell Rapids.
Brooks Nelson (17), Xavier Van Beek (14), Jaden Witte (13) and Tate Snyder (11) also eclipsed double figures for Sioux Falls Christian, now 7-1.
Dell Rapids (5-2) got 20 points from Connor Rentz and 17 points from Brayden Pankonen.
Tea Area 84, Tri-Valley 54
COLTON — Garett Kolbeck scored 23 points and Jeff Worth added 19 points for Tea Area in an 84-54 rout of Tri-Valley on Tuesday in Colton.
Nick Hass scored 18 points to lead Tri-Valley.
