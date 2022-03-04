Yankton’s Nevaeh Leonard earned a repeat selection to the All-Eastern South Dakota Conference Girls’ Wrestling Team, announced Friday.
Leonard went 25-9 on the season, finishing second at 126 pounds in the single-class state girls’ tournament last week.
Joining Leonard on the All-ESD team was Gazelles’ freshman Jett Yaggie. Yaggie went 20-9 on the season, finishing fifth at 106 pounds at state.
With the two state placewinners and a third qualifier, Yankton scored ninth in the team rankings.
