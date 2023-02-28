GOODYEAR, Ariz. —South Dakota shot its best round of the tournament in the final round at the Loyola Intercollegiate. The Coyotes shot a 285 on Tuesday and finished in 19th place as a team. After scoring a season-low round yesterday, Ben Hicks beat that mark again with another low round on Tuesday.
Hicks closed out the tournament with a three-under par 69. Like yesterday, he started his day with a birdie on the par-three 16th hole and added two more in his round. Hicks totaled eight birdies at the tournament. The highlight of his round today was an eagle on the par-five second hole. Hicks’ three-round total of 217 (77-71-69) placed him in a tie for 36th overall.
Bryce Hammer tied his lowest round as a Coyote with a two-under par 70 in the third round. Hammer had five birdies on the day and had a clean front nine with seven pars and two birdies. He tied a team-best 11 total birdies this week. His 223 (77-76-70) three-round score was three strokes off his best 54-hole score this season and placed him in a tie for 76th place.
Max Schmidtke finished his tournament with an even-par 72 on Tuesday. He sank three birdies on the day including back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th holes. Schmidtke had eight birdies total this week in Arizona. His 225 (79-74-72) 54-hole score earned him a tie for 84th place.
Hunter Rebrovich duplicated his first-round score with a two-over par 74 in the third round of play. Rebrovich carded five birdies on the day including back-to-back birdies on holes two and three. He tied Hammer for the team lead of 11 birdies this week. Rebrovich’s three-round score of 229 (74-81-74) placed him in a tie for 96th place.
Logan Hamak ended the Loyola Intercollegiate with a five-over par 77. His one birdie of the day came on the par-five 14th hole and added to his total of five birdies throughout the week. Hamak’s 229 (76-76-77) three-round score also placed him in a tie for 96th place.
Ryan Neff completed his first action of the spring with a six-over par 78 in the third round. Neff sank three birdies on the round with two of them coming on the front nine. He finished in 107th place after a 240 (80-82-78) three-round score.
South Dakota is back in action in under two weeks at the Bandon Dunes Intercollegiate. The three-day event will begin on March 12 from Bandon, Oregon.
