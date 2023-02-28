GOODYEAR, Ariz. —South Dakota shot its best round of the tournament in the final round at the Loyola Intercollegiate. The Coyotes shot a 285 on Tuesday and finished in 19th place as a team. After scoring a season-low round yesterday, Ben Hicks beat that mark again with another low round on Tuesday. 

Hicks closed out the tournament with a three-under par 69. Like yesterday, he started his day with a birdie on the par-three 16th hole and added two more in his round. Hicks totaled eight birdies at the tournament. The highlight of his round today was an eagle on the par-five second hole. Hicks’ three-round total of 217 (77-71-69) placed him in a tie for 36th overall.

