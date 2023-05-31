VERMILLION — University of South Dakota head volleyball coach Leanne Williamson has hired Noah Klotthor to serve as an assistant volleyball coach.

Klotthor spent the 2022 season as the volunteer assistant coach at the University of Oregon for both volleyball and beach volleyball where he assisted with practice planning, scouting reports, team operations, and video and technical operations. Prior to assisting the Ducks’ volleyball program, Klotthor served as a manager for the University of Missouri volleyball team.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.