VERMILLION — University of South Dakota head volleyball coach Leanne Williamson has hired Noah Klotthor to serve as an assistant volleyball coach.
Klotthor spent the 2022 season as the volunteer assistant coach at the University of Oregon for both volleyball and beach volleyball where he assisted with practice planning, scouting reports, team operations, and video and technical operations. Prior to assisting the Ducks’ volleyball program, Klotthor served as a manager for the University of Missouri volleyball team.
“I am eager to begin the next chapter of my coaching journey in Vermillion, where I can bring my knowledge and passion to help the team find success in all their endeavors,” said Klotthor. “Joining an exceptional coaching staff and being surrounded by a community that has truly embraced the volleyball program fills me with anticipation and gratitude.”
Klotthor, a native of La Crescenta, California, studied at LA Pierce College, UC Santa Barbara, Missouri, and Northumbria in the United Kingdom. In addition to playing at Northumbria, he played and coached club volleyball at UCSB and Missouri and was a second-team all-conference selection in the 2015-16 season for Pierce.
“I am so excited to welcome Noah to the Coyote family,” said Williamson. “This position is huge to our success as we continue to move forward as a program, and we found a great fit in Noah. I am excited for him to bring new ideas to our gym as we continue to strive for championships on the court and in the classroom. I know Coyote nation is going to enjoy getting to know him.”
Klotthor joins a Coyote volleyball program that has won three-straight Summit League Tournament championships and made four NCAA tournament appearances in the last five years.
