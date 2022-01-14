IOWA CITY, Iowa—South Dakota third-year sophomore Lydia Knapp launched a new personal best on her final throw Friday night to finish runner-up in the weight throw competition at the University of Iowa’s Indoor Track Facility.
Knapp’s throw measured a distance of 64-8 (19.71m), improving her personal best by nearly nine inches. She remains third on the Coyote Top 10 list behind Lara Boman and Callie Henrich. She took second in the Friday’s field to Iowa’s Amanda Howe. Knapp had entered the weekend ranked ninth in the nation for the event.
A pair of freshmen, Maggie Heesch and Kenzie Campbell, joined her in the top-10 of Friday night’s weight throw competition with a pair of personal bests. Heesch placed sixth with a throw of 57-4 ¼ (17.48m) and Campbell took eighth in 55-8 ¼ (16.97m). Heesch moves to eighth on the Coyote Top 10.
Fourth-year junior Jessie Sullivan took fourth in the men’s compeititon with a throw of 62-7 ¼ (19.08m). He entered the weekend with an early-season national ranking of eighth in the weight throw. Fourth-year junior Kaden Elder and fifth-year senior Matt Slagus took seventh and eighth, respectively, in the men’s field.
Action at the Hawkeye Invitational resumes Saturday at 10 a.m. in Iowa City, Iowa.
