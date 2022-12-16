NOTE: This article contains late-reported information from Thursday.
ALLEN, Neb. — The Tri County Northeast Wolfpack earned their first win of the season in comeback fashion as they defeated the Winside Wildcats 46-44 Thursday.
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 4:13 pm
Tri County Northeast improved to 1-4 on the season, while Winside fell to 1-4.
Down 25-13 at halftime, the Wolfpack outscored the Wildcats 20-9 in the third quarter to get within one, 34-33.
Joe Grone led the Wolfpack with 12 points. Ben Jorgensen put up 11 points with seven assists and three steals. Hunter Heikes had a good game on the glass, grabbing eight rebounds.
Dean Kruger and DeAndre Redwing led Winside with 12 points. Dax Behmer added 10 points with six rebounds.
Tri County Northeast hosts Ponca Friday while Winside travels to take on Creighton Friday.
WINSIDE (1-4) 12 13 9 10 — 44
TRI COUNTY NORTHEAST (1-4) 7 6 20 13 — 46
