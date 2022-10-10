WATERTOWN — The Yankton Bucks finished the junior varsity football schedule with a 5-2 record after a 30-13 victory over Watertown on Friday.
Easton Nelson rushed for 103 yards and a score, and passed for 105 yards and a score for Yankton. Jace Sedlacek rushed for 143 yards and two scores. Frankie In’t Veld caught five passes for 75 yards and a score in the victory.
