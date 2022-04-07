VERMILLION – It’s not often a women’s basketball mid-major program like South Dakota has a player that could be taken in the WNBA Draft. The Coyotes, fresh off a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament, have two.
Both Hannah Sjerven and Chloe Lamb have declared themselves draft eligible for Monday’s WNBA Draft.
“It was cool to see how our journey had helped build our stock for the possibility of the draft,” Sjerven said. “I think it’s cool that there’s two people from a mid-major being projected to be drafted.”
Sjerven has spent most of her time training and being with family. The Rogers, Minnesota native was the projected 33rd overall pick in Wednesday’s ESPN Mock Draft and said she has found an agent ahead of playing professional basketball.
“I wasn’t strongly considering it until we made this run in the tournament and I realized how much fun it is to play against such high level competition,” Sjerven said. “I realized when our season ended, I wasn’t ready to be done yet, I still felt like I had more basketball to at least try to play.”
For Lamb, she hasn’t really had a chance to settle into life post NCAA Tournament as she spent last weekend at the ‘So You Want To Be A Coach’ program and attending the Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
“I went to the Final Four and was kind of focused on my coaching career you could say,” Lamb said. “That’s kind of what I’ve been focused on these past few days because that was the here and now.”
Lamb didn’t really think of entering the draft before recently as she said she knew she wanted to be a coach and that was her focus, but after talking with a few people, she considered the possibility.
“I wasn’t very informed and didn’t seek out information because I thought I knew what I wanted to do,” Lamb said. “Then, talking with coaches and other people, (I) thought putting my name in there would be a good idea, just to see what happens.”
Both players saw their draft prospects rise after a strong season with the Coyotes, where Lamb was named both Summit League Player of the Year and Summit League Tournament MVP and Sjerven was first team all conference and on the all-tournament team.
Sjerven said that in the past, she’s considered playing overseas, and has signed an agent with the possibility of playing professional basketball looking likely. Lamb, on the other hand, doesn’t really know what her future holds at this moment.
“I’m taking it one day at a time, just seeing what happens,” Lamb said. “I’m very prepared for both (continuing her playing career or starting her coaching career) to happen. April 11, that’ll be a big deciding factor and a big day for me, but I’m very excited for either path.”
Neither player returned to USD for the extra year of play with the idea of improving their odds of making it to the WNBA. Both players were hoping to make an impact on the USD program, leaving their legacy, and improving the future of USD basketball.
Both players will be watching the WNBA Draft Monday at 6 p.m., waiting to see if either of their names will be called as one of the 36 names called.
