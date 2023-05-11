HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans boys track and field team got multiple victories on the track from Carson Noecker and multiple wins in field events from Jaxson Bernecker as they won the Nebraska District C-4 Championships with 119.33 points Thursday at Russ Hochstein Field.

“I knew we would come in and compete at a high level because our kids always do that,” said Trojans head coach Chad Cattau.

