HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans boys track and field team got multiple victories on the track from Carson Noecker and multiple wins in field events from Jaxson Bernecker as they won the Nebraska District C-4 Championships with 119.33 points Thursday at Russ Hochstein Field.
“I knew we would come in and compete at a high level because our kids always do that,” said Trojans head coach Chad Cattau.
The day started with field events, with Jaxson Bernecker taking first place with a 162-2 discus throw.
“It took me a couple throws, but I finally got the one I wanted” Bernecker said. “Hopefully that gets me into the last flight at state, so I look forward to that.
Bernecker followed up that performance with a 49-6.5 shot put victory. He was trading the lead with teammate James Fischer throughout the event.
“We kept jumping up (the leaderboard) with each other and that was really fun,” Bernecker said. “We push each other and make each other the best we can be.
“To make it down to state with each other was a huge goal for us. To be able to make it in the same event is going to be fun.”
In the track events, Carson Noecker led the charge for the Trojans. After a lightning delay, Noecker improved on his seed time of 9:16.97 to run a 9:13.37 3200 run, 45.6 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Dyami Berridge from Winnebago.
“I’m really pushing to get my time (of 9:11) last year, but I can’t complain,” Noecker said.
The senior gave credit to the way the team competes in practice as a big part of its success in meets.
“Everybody feeds off each other’s success,” he said. “It doesn’t just go into these meets. It goes into practice. People are looking to who’s pushing the hardest (in practice) and that drives them forward as well. I’m thankful for the team I’ve got and the coaches.”
Noecker ran a 4:27.79 1600 run as well, eight seconds ahead of Berridge. Cattau likes the way Noecker attacks the challenge of trying to better his times.
“He’s trying to better himself,” Cattau said. “He’s a kid that puts in miles upon miles and really works hard to do what he’s done.”
Other winners for HCC include Carson Arens’ 1:59.28 800 run and the team of Arens, Matthew Loecker, Nolan Becker and Noecker with a 8:28.33 3200 relay.
Crofton won the girls’ competition with 103 points, 11 ahead of second-place HCC (92).
“(The team) really came together strong last three weeks,” said Warriors head coach Mickey Doerr. “Today, we knew it was going to be a battle from start to finish and it was a battle from start to finish. I’m really happy we came out on top.”
The Warriors’ Jordyn Arens took victories in the 800 run (2:23.65), 1600 run (5:23.08) and 3200 run (11:51.98). Arens victory in the 3200 came right before the lightning delay.
“My coach told me, ‘Go quick, quick, change your spikes and shoes and go get a warmup in because in five minutes they’re going to have you go on the bus,’” Arens said.
Ellie Tramp recorded victories in the 100 hurdles (15.62 seconds) and 300 hurdles (45.75 seconds). Her time in the 300 was a school record.
“I felt fast,” Tramp said. “I’ve done it before, so it’ll give me momentum.”
Tramp credited the team’s excellent dynamic they have displayed the last three weeks.
“It’s fun celebrating everyone’s accomplishments,” she said. “We have a very good team. We also got good points for us as a whole team to win. It’s fun to go home and just laugh about it.”
Crofton was not able to use their home track until three weeks ago. Doerr mentioned it was too muddy from snow.
“It certainly helps when you can practice on the actual track and field,” Doerr said. “(Our athletes) found their groove and training-wise, everything started to click for them.”
Doerr believed his team earned a specific reward with its victory.
“I want them all to go home and take a nap,” he said.
Other victors for Crofton include Addyson Ostermeyer winning the pole vault (9-2) and Caitlin Guenther’s 33-5.75 victory in the discus.
On the boys’ side, other area winners in the meet include Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Daniel Puppe, who won both the 110 hurdles (14.84 seconds) and the pole vault (12-9). LCC’s team of Puppe, Shane Benson, Gibson Roberts and Carter Kvols’ 45.34-second 400 relay.
Ponca’s Ethan Eifert won with a 50.92 400 run while the Indians’ team of Eifert, Dalton Lamprecht, Jaden Kay and Brody Taylor won the 1600 relay at 3:33.96.
Tri County Northeast’s Jackson Belt won the high jump at 5-11.
Crofton’s Trevor Sejnoda won the long jump at 20-5.
On the girls’ side, HCC’s relays took home three victories. The team of Faith Christensen, Grace Reifenrath, Sophia Reifenrath and Laney Kathol won the 400 relay at 52.12. With Lauren Bernecker switching out Sophia Reifenrath in the third spot in the 800 relay, HCC won the 1600 relay at 4:09.9. The team of Lauren Bernecker, Ava Noecker, Grace Reifenrath and Kathol won the 3200 relay at 10:07.
Cattau said the competition for the spots in the relays has helped the Trojans throughout the season.
“Those girls compete every day,” Cattau said. “We’ve got other girls that we can stick in there and they do just as well. It’s a challenge every day.”
The Trojans’ Lexi Eickhoff won the shot put (37-4.5).
Tri County Northeast’s Kiya Tornez won the 100 dash (12.89 seconds) while also winning the long jump (16-6).
The winners earned spots at the Nebraska State Meet. The Class C competition takes place May 19-20 in Omaha, Neb.
