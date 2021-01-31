BROOKINGS — Yankton scored 81 points to place ninth in the Les Tlustos Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday in Brookings.
Harrisburg won the title with 225.5 points, beating out Pierre (210.5). Madison was a distant third with 142 points.
Yankton was led by runner-up finishes from Tucker Bahm (120) and Zavier Leonard (220). Dylan Sloan (113) finished third. Paul McGlone (126) placed fourth.
Yankton now prepares for its final two home events of the 2020-21 season. The Bucks host Pierre in Eastern South Dakotan Conference action on Friday, Feb. 5, then host the Yankton Invitational the following day.
Plainview Inv.
PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield beat out host Plainview for top honors at the Plainview Invitational Wrestling Tournament, held Saturday.
Crofton-Bloomfield scored 189 points, 20 more than Plainview. Wayne (134), Norfolk Catholic (124) and Quad County Northeast (116) rounded out the first five in the 17-team event.
For Crofton-Bloomfield, William Poppe won the 138-pound title and several other wrestlers earned runner-up finishes: Robbie Fisher (106), Hudson Barger (113), Tyson Sauser (145), Ty Tramp (195), Jared Janssen (220) and Paxton Bartels (285). Also for C-B, Garret Buschkamp (170) finished third and Calvin Dather (182) placed fourth.
Quad County Northeast was led by champion Tie Hollandsworth (152). Nolan Ohlrich (145) and Kolby Casey (195) each placed third. Carter Olson (120) added a fourth place finish.
Ponca placed seventh with 83 points, led by champions Dalton Anderson (126) and Hunter Bennett (170). Aiden Cook (160) finished third and Matt Logue (195) placed fourth for the Indians.
Hartington Cedar Catholic scored 64 points, led by fourth place finishes from Cole Steffensen (126), Kerby Hochstein (132) and Conner Hochstein (152).
Niobrara-Verdigre finished with 27 points, led by a third place finish from Gavin Chohon (182).
Creighton scored 22 points, with Sam Vortherms finishing second at 170 pounds.
Wagner Inv.
WAGNER — Redfield Area claimed top honors in the 12-team Wagner Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday.
Redfield Area scored 192.5 points to easily beat out Philip Area (162). Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes (116), Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney (100.5) and Wagner (95) rounded out the first five.
Redfield Area had 12 wrestlers earn top-three finishes, led by champions Bradyn Robbins (138) and Mason Fey (145).
For KWLPG, Chase Varilek (132) and Spencer Hanson (182) won titles. Holden Havlik (170), Levi Nightingale (195) and Kameron Styles (285) each finished second. Johnny Lenz (106) and Lucas Lenz (126) each finished fourth.
Wagner was led by champion Jhett Breen (120) and runner-up finisher Karstyn Lhotak (106). Bradyn Lhotak (138) , Riley Roberts (145) and Brennan Leines (285) each placed third. Gannon Knebel (152) and Nolan Dvorak (182) each finished fourth.
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon finished sixth with 79 points, led by champion Jordan Gall (195). Brady Bierema (126) and Isaac Crownover (152) each placed second. Jackson Caba (120) finished fourth.
Elk Point-Jefferson scored 63.5 points, led by champion Gavin Jacobs (170). Skyler Swatek (145) placed second and Ben Swatek (160) finished third for the Huskies.
Parkston finished with 37 points. Kolter Kramer (152) placed third and Wyatt Anderson (113) finished fourth for the Trojans.
Marion-Freeman posted 27.5 points on the day. Clayton Smith (220) placed third and Ethan Ortman (160) finished fourth for the Rebels.
Parker Tourn.
PARKER — Tea Area beat out host Parker for top honors in the nine-team Parker Wrestling Tournament, held Saturday.
Tea Area scored 206.5 points, led by champions Quincy Hulverson (113), Maddix Slykhuis (120), Wyatt Stuntebeck (126), Connor Eimers (132), Sam Werdel (138) and Griffen Schnider (220).
Parker finished with 180 points, followed by McCook Central-Montrose (155) and Sioux Valley (99).
For Parker, Zanto Centeno (145), Jack Even (152), Charlie Patten (195) and Geoff Dunkelberger (285) won titles Levi Wieman (220) finished second. Michael Even (120), Andrew Even (126), Connor Even (138) and Zaul Centeno (182) each placed third. Alek Kuchta (106) and Logan Bridges (170) each finished fourth.
Groton Tourn.
GROTON — Viborg-Hurley scored 20 points in the Groton Wrestling Tournament, held Saturday.
Wessington Springs-Woonsocket-Wolsey-Wessington won the title with 190 points, well ahead of Clark-Willow Lake.
For Viborg-Hurley, Collin Graves (285) led the way with a runner-up finish.
