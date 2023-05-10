SALEM — The Freeman Flyers boys golf team finished third at the McCook Central-Montrose Invite Wednesday in Class B golf action.
The Flyers scored 273, one ahead of Viborg-Hurley with 274.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 5:25 pm
Hanson won the event, scoring 241. The Beavers’ Ben Wilber won against McCook Central-Montrose’s Jackson Remmers after two playoff holes.
Ryder Christensen was V-H’s highest scorer, shooting 89 on the day for 10th place.
Freeman’s Gideon Rembold also shot 89 on the day for 11th place. Teammate Tannen Auch shot 91, placing 14th, while Thor Aanenson shot 93 (18th place) to give the Flyers their score of 273. Zac Sayler shot a 96 for 23rd place.
Viborg-Hurley’s Reiley Murray shot 90 (13th place) while teammate Bryson Morrison shot a 95 (21st place) to complete V-H’s score of 274.
Scoring 268, Howard won the girls tournament. Howard’s Trinity Palmquist won by 14 strokes, shooting 77.
TEAM SCORES (BOYS): 1, Hanson 241; 2, McCook-Central Montrose 242; 3, Freeman 273; 4, Viborg-Hurley 274; 5, Howard 278; 6, Garretson 279; 7, Canistota 280; 8, Bridgewater-Emery 327
INDIVIDUAL SCORES (BOYS): 1, Ben Wilber, Hanson 76; 2, Jackson Remmers, McCook Central-Montrose 76; 3, Will Ortman, Canistota 78; 4, AJ Wilber, Hanson 79; 5, Weston Remmers, McCook Central-Montrose 81; 6, Isayah Price, Hanson (U), 84; 7, Mason Sabers, McCook Central-Montrose 85; 8, Zach Jacobson, Howard 86; 9, Keenan Waldera, Hanson 87; 10, Ryder Christensen, Viborg-Hurley 89; 11, Gideon Rembold, Freeman 89; 12, Joe Sundvold, Garretson 90; 13, Reiley Murray, Viborg-Hurley 90; 14, Tannen Auch, Freeman 91; 15, Dylan Jessen, Garretson 92
TEAM SCORES (GIRLS): 1, Howard 268; 2, Garretson 291; 3, Bridgewater-Emery 308
INDIVIDUAL SCORES (GIRLS): 1, Trinity Palmquist, Howard 77; 2, Halle Schulz, Howard 91; 3, Madison Bushkofsky, Flandreau 94; 4, Autumn Gaspar, Garretson 95; 5, Shania Longe, Bridgewater-Emery 96; 6, Maddy Lauck, McCook Central-Montrose 96; 7, Grace Hove, Garretson 97; 8, Aubree Kranz, McCook Central-Montrose 98; 9, Maci Rotert, Garretson 99; 10, Kenya Kizer, Howard 100; 11, Candice Stahl, Bridgewater-Emery 105; 12, Clara Kelm, Flandreau 106; 13, Claire Kayser, Bridgewater-Emery 107; 14, Addi Hove, Garretson 108; 15, Natalie Becker, Canistota 118; 16, Ellie Becker, Canistota 129
