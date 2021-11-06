LINCOLN, Neb. — The Wynot volleyball season ended with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 setback against Maywood-Hayes Center in the third place match of the Nebraska State Class D2 Tournament, Saturday at Lincoln Northeast High School.
Olivia Hansen had 15 kills, two blocks and 25 digs to lead Maywood-Hayes Center (28-3). Alexis Wood posted 18 assists, 20 digs and two ace serves. Kiley Hejmanek had 18 assists, three ace serves and 10 digs. Stevie Handsaker posted nine kills and two ace serves, Kyla Patel had seven kills and Aniah Seiler added 24 digs in the victory.
Karley Heimes posted nine kills, three blocks and nine digs for Wynot (22-11). Chloe Heimes posted 11 assists. Allison Wieseler had four kills and six blocks. Amy Tramp posted four blocks and four kills. Myrah Sudbeck and Amber Lawson each had 11 digs. Kendra Pinkelman posted two ace serves and eight digs, and Lauren Haberman added eight digs in the effort.
