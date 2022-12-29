WYNOT, Neb. — Wynot used three players in double figures to claim a 51-43 victory over Humphrey St. Francis in the opening round of the Wynot Holiday Tournament, Thursday in Wynot, Nebraska.
Carson Wieseler finished with 16 points for Wynot. Chase Schroeder had 14 points and nine rebounds. Dylan Heine finished with 13 points and Zach Foxhoven added seven steals in the victory.
Carson Wessel scored 16 points and Jaden Kosch had 14 points for St. Francis.
Wynot will face West Point-Beemer in the final today (Friday). St. Francis will take on Crofton in the consolation game.
ST. FRANCIS 12 11 8 12 — 43
WYNOT 6 18 11 16 — 51
West Point-Beemer 46, Crofton 38
WYNOT, Neb. — West Point-Beemer took over after the opening quarter to claim a 46-38 victory over Crofton in the opening round of the Wynot Holiday Tournament, Thursday in Wynot, Nebraska.
Braxston Foxhoven scored 16 points for Crofton. Simon McFarland added 10 points.
West Point-Beemer will play in the championship today (Friday). Crofton will play in the consolation game.
WEST PT-BEEMER (3-4) 8 7 15 16 — 46
CROFTON (1-7) 9 4 10 15 — 38
NE Neb. Shootout
Pierce 59, Cedar Catholic 39
WAYNE, Neb. — Ben Brahmer scored 30 points to lead Pierce past Hartington Cedar Catholic in an all-Mid-State Conference semifinal at the Elkhorn Valley Bank Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Thursday in Wayne.
Abram Scholting added 19 points for Pierce (8-0), which will face Auburn in the championship today (Friday) at 2 p.m.
For Cedar Catholic (6-1), Tyan Baller scored 11 points and Jaxson Bernecker added 10 points.
Cedar Catholic will play Wayne in the third place contest, an 11 a.m. start.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (6-1) 14 9 8 8 — 39
PIERCE (8-0) 19 13 9 18 — 59
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 56, Pender 46
WAYNE, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge outscored Pender 13-3 in overtime to claim a 56-46 victory over the Pendragons in consolation action in the Elkhorn Valley Bank Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Thursday in Wayne.
Jake Rath finished with 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead LCC. Tyler Olson posted 15 points and five steals.
Alex Roth scored 18 points for Pender. Aiden Beckman added 10 points.
LCC will play Winnebago for fifth today (Friday) at 2 p.m. Pender will play Plainview in the seventh place game at 11 a.m.
PENDER 4 13 13 13 3 — 46
LAUREL-CC 17 2 14 10 13 — 56
Creighton Tourn.
Wausa 47, Boyd County 44
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Wausa outscored Boyd County 19-13 in the fourth quarter to claim a 47-44 victory over the Spartans in the opening round of the Creighton Holiday Tournament, Thursday in Creighton, Nebraska.
Jaxon Claussen scored 21 points to lead Wausa. Preston Schlote scored seven points in the victory.
Wausa, 5-1, will play in the championship, today (Friday) at 7:30 p.m. Boyd County will play for third at 3:45 p.m.
WAUSA (5-1) 12 8 8 19 — 47
BOYD CO. (2-3) 9 16 6 13 — 44
Randolph Tourn.
Stuart 77, Niobrara-Verdigre 52
RANDOLPH, Neb. — Stuart’s Schuyler Mustin scored 21 points to lead the Broncos past Niobrara-Verdigre 77-52 in the opening round of the Randolph Holiday Tournament, Thursday in Randolph, Nebraska.
Anthony Heiser added 14 points for Stuart.
Preston Crosley scored 18 points to lead Niobrara-Verdigre. Kellen Moody finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Wendall Archambeau added 10 points.
Stuart will face Winside in the final today (Friday). Niobrara-Verdigre will face host Osmond-Randolph in the consolation game.
STUART (5-1) 21 19 18 19 — 77
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE (0-8) 13 16 15 8 — 52
Other Games
Bon Homme 55, Gayville-Volin 37
GAYVILLE — Bon Homme earned its first victory of the season, topping Gayville-Volin 55-37 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Riley Rothschadl finished with 17 points and six steals for Bon Homme (1-1). Chaplin Cooper had 12 points, eight steals and five assists. Landon Bares posted nine points and seven rebounds. Easton Mudder scored eight points and Logan Winckler grabbed seven rebounds in the victory.
Spencer Karstens led Gayville-Volin with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Hunter Wuebben posted four blocked shots.
Bon Homme travels to Parker on Tuesday. Gavyille-Volin travels to Scotland on Tuesday.
BON HOMME (1-1) 14 14 13 14 — 55
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (1-3) 12 7 8 10 — 37
Irene-Wakonda 65, Hanson 57
IRENE — Dashel Spurrell scored a game-high 22 points to lead Irene-Wakonda past Hanson in Cornbelt Conference boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Spurrell also had eight assists and five steals for Irene-Wakonda. Miles Pollman posted 17 points and four rebounds. Jens Hansen added 12 points and four assists in the victory.
For Hanson, Ethan Cheeseman led the way with 18 points. Jacye Slaba scored 15 points and Jackson Jarding added 10 points for the Beavers.
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, Irene-Wakonda at Freeman and Hanson at home against Parkston.
HANSON (2-2) 18 10 11 18 — 57
IRENE-WAKONDA (1-4) 19 11 15 20 — 65
Deubrook 60, Alcester-Hudson 26
WHITE — Deubrook jumped out to a 21-8 lead after one quarter on the way to a 60-26 victory over Alcester-Hudson in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Jake Jorenby scored a game-high 27 points for Deubrook. Landon Johnson added eight points.
Jose Topele Lopez led Alcester-Hudson with seven points.
Deubrook Area plays Chester Area in the Entringer Classic on Saturday in Brookings. Alcester-Hudson travels to Avon on Tuesday.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (1-4) 8 9 1 8 — 26
DEUBROOK (1-2) 21 14 16 9 — 60
