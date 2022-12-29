WYNOT, Neb. — Wynot used three players in double figures to claim a 51-43 victory over Humphrey St. Francis in the opening round of the Wynot Holiday Tournament, Thursday in Wynot, Nebraska.

Carson Wieseler finished with 16 points for Wynot. Chase Schroeder had 14 points and nine rebounds. Dylan Heine finished with 13 points and Zach Foxhoven added seven steals in the victory.

