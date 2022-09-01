With being a running back in football and a sprinter, one can make an educated guess that Yankton senior Gavin Swanson is fast.
What may not be so apparent from a distance is the competitive juices that Swanson displays on the track and on the football field.
“One of my favorite places to be is at the start line with him,” Bucks head football coach Brady Muth said. “I'm a throws coach (on the track team), but I like to stand over by the start line before the 200-meter race because it's all competitiveness. You can tell when a kid's got a certain look in his eye that he's locked in and he's ready to compete. He loves to compete.”
Swanson loves the feeling of competing to win, whether that be in football or track. He uses track to keep those competitive juices flowing, but it also helps him train for the football season.
“I do track for football, but I like the competitiveness,” he said. “I like to go out there and try to beat people and have something on the line. The feeling of being one-on-one against the other guys is amazing.”
The difference between track and football is that the opponents Swanson has to beat in track are running the same direction as him to win. In football, he must run past or over his opponents to provide successful results to his team.
“I don't dislike the guy next to me as if I was going up on a football field and someone's running up to come and tackle me,” Swanson said. “I'm like, ‘Get out of my way.’ I want to run through people (in football). In track, I'm doing stuff for myself compared to doing stuff for all these guys and scoring touchdowns (in football).”
Muth sees Swanson’s drive of “Get out of my way” translate to the football field.
“What you're talking about there's his spirit,” Muth said. “You can see it in his eye. He's a killer. That's kind of guy you want run the football for you.”
Swanson hopes to have a better start to the season after he believes he slowed down as far as production on the football field in the second half of his junior year. He has a chip on his shoulder and believes that his Yankton teammates should have that same chip on their shoulders so that opponents will see them on the same level as them.
“That's the word that goes around,” Swanson said. “We don't feel respected by anybody in the state. We're just out there trying to prove it to them (that we are on their level).”
Swanson and the Bucks take on the Spartans Friday at 7 p.m. CT at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.
