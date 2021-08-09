SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The new Mount Marty University football program was picked last in the Great Plains Athletic Conference preseason coaches’ poll, announced Monday.
Morningside garnered eight first place votes and 98 points overall to earn the top spot. Northwestern, which played for the 2020 national championship this past April, was picked second with three first place votes and 93 points. Dordt (82), Midland (73) and Concordia (62) round out the first five.
MMU drew 13 points in the poll, six behind Briar Cliff.
Mount Marty opens its inaugural season on Sept. 4, hosting Dakota Wesleyan.
POLL: 1, Morningside (8 first place votes) 98; 2, Northwestern (3) 93; 3, Dordt 82; 4, Midland 73; 5, Concordia 62; 6, Doane 50; 7, Dakota Wesleyan 48; 8, Hastings 40; 9, Jamestown 27; 10, Briar Cliff 19; 11, Mount Marty 13
